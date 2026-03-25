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J&K Police Nab Four Alleged Drug Dealers in Udhampur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 25, 2026 19:00 IST

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Four alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking, with heroin seized and investigations underway.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, for possession of heroin.
  • The arrests were made at different locations, including Tikri, Rehambal, and the Battalbalian industrial area.
  • The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • Police seized varying quantities of heroin from the individuals during the operations.

Four alleged drug peddlers were arrested with heroin from different locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, police said.

At Tikri along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a private car was intercepted and 5.44 grams of heroin recovered from two occupants -- Sunil Sharma and Mohan Lal -- who were arrested, a police spokesperson said.

 

Nazir Ahmad Shah, a resident of Baramulla, was arrested at a highway checkpoint in Rehambal after a search of his car revealed 8.98 grams of heroin.

Another accused, Arun Singh, a resident of Shiv Nagar, was also arrested with 2.98 grams of heroin during patrolling in the Battalbalian industrial area, the spokesperson said.

All four accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigations are underway, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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