Kangana's Selfie In Session

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.
Selfie in Session
IMAGE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut clicks a selfie with Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan at Parliament House. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
Nature Halts Yatra
IMAGE: The Kedarnath Yatra route from Gaurikund to Sonprayag is blocked by boulders and debris in Rudraprayag. Photograph: Rudraprayag Police/ANI Photo
Cops To The Rescue
IMAGE: Police assist people moving through the blocked route of the Kedarnath Dham following landslides and mountain splitting. Photograph: Rudraprayag Police/ANI Photo
Scramble For Supplies
IMAGE: Palestinians climb onto trucks carrying aid supplies that entered Gaza through Israel in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters
Heading Home After Truce
IMAGE: Children sit at the back of a vehicle as their family heads back with their belongings towards areas near the Thailand-Cambodia border after leaders of Cambodia and Thailand agreed to a truce, ending their deadliest conflict in more than a decade after five days of fierce fighting. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters
Day After The Truce
IMAGE: Armoured personnel carriers are seen on a road near the Cambodia border in Thailand's Sisaket province. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters
Rain Leaves Ruins
IMAGE: People walk by a damaged bridge after heavy rainfall flooded the area in Beijing's Huairou district. Photograph: cnsphoto via/Reuters
Champions On Parade
IMAGE: Leah Williamson lifts the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 trophy during England's victory celebrations in London. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters
In Pursuit Of Gold
IMAGE: American swimmer Kate Douglass in action during the women's 100m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships Arena in Singapore. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters
Plunge for Glory
IMAGE: Ireland's Daniel Wiffen in action during Heat 2 of the men's 800m freestyle event at the World Aquatics Championships Arena. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters
Leap Into Migration
IMAGE: A young male humpback whale breaches near Otoque Island, Panama, where every year the whales migrate thousands of kilometres from the cold South Pacific to give birth in tropical waters. Photograph: Enea Lebrun/Reuters
What Are Manish, Priyanka Talking Anout?
IMAGE: Manish Tewari, who was not among the Congress speakers for the Operation Sindoor debate, has a word with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi before the MPs enter Parliament. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
IMAGE: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha who came under attack from Home Minister Amit A Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at Parliament House. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
What's Rahul Telling Priyanka?
IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi makes a point to Priyanka Gandhi and Congress MP K C Venugopal at Parliament House after the Operation Sindoor debate. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
Lanke Seeks Blessings
IMAGE: NCP-SCP MP Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke touches Nitin Gadkari's feet at Parliament House. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo
Riding the Waves
IMAGE: A participant practices for the upcoming ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025 in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: ANI Photo
Wheels Of Heritage
IMAGE: Participants take part in the traditional horse cart race Ekka in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo
The Sacred Ritual
IMAGE: Priests perform Bhasm Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar temple during Shravan in Ujjain. Photograph: ANI Photo
Bed Anywhere
IMAGE: A person sleeps on the floor of a public subway station in Manhattan. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
IMAGE: A woman sleeps on the sidewalk outside empty real estate along 34th Street in Manhattan. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
Smithsonian Lifts Off Again
IMAGE: Bobby Armstrong, a gift shop employee, uses a cellphone as visitors enter the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's reconstructed Flight Hall in Washington, DC for the first time.
The museum, which is one of the world's most visited, is scheduled to fully reopen for its 50th anniversary in 2026. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Cammi Walks Again
IMAGE: A camel named Cammi, that lost its leg after it was allegedly chopped off by a landlord last year, sits with a prosthetic leg at an animal shelter on the outskirts of Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
IMAGE: Cammi stands with the help of a prosthetic leg. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff and Anant Salvi/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff