HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Kangana's Selfie In Session

Kangana's Selfie In Session

By REDIFF NEWS
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 30, 2025 13:16 IST

x

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

 

Selfie in Session

IMAGE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut clicks a selfie with Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan at Parliament House. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

Nature Halts Yatra

IMAGE: The Kedarnath Yatra route from Gaurikund to Sonprayag is blocked by boulders and debris in Rudraprayag. Photograph: Rudraprayag Police/ANI Photo

 

Cops To The Rescue

IMAGE: Police assist people moving through the blocked route of the Kedarnath Dham following landslides and mountain splitting. Photograph: Rudraprayag Police/ANI Photo

 

Scramble For Supplies

IMAGE: Palestinians climb onto trucks carrying aid supplies that entered Gaza through Israel in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

 

Heading Home After Truce

IMAGE: Children sit at the back of a vehicle as their family heads back with their belongings towards areas near the Thailand-Cambodia border after leaders of Cambodia and Thailand agreed to a truce, ending their deadliest conflict in more than a decade after five days of fierce fighting. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

 

Day After The Truce

IMAGE: Armoured personnel carriers are seen on a road near the Cambodia border in Thailand's Sisaket province. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Rain Leaves Ruins

IMAGE: People walk by a damaged bridge after heavy rainfall flooded the area in Beijing's Huairou district. Photograph: cnsphoto via/Reuters

 

Champions On Parade

IMAGE: Leah Williamson lifts the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 trophy during England's victory celebrations in London. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

 

In Pursuit Of Gold

IMAGE: American swimmer Kate Douglass in action during the women's 100m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships Arena in Singapore. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

Plunge for Glory

IMAGE: Ireland's Daniel Wiffen in action during Heat 2 of the men's 800m freestyle event at the World Aquatics Championships Arena. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

 

Leap Into Migration

IMAGE: A young male humpback whale breaches near Otoque Island, Panama, where every year the whales migrate thousands of kilometres from the cold South Pacific to give birth in tropical waters. Photograph: Enea Lebrun/Reuters

 

What Are Manish, Priyanka Talking Anout?

IMAGE: Manish Tewari, who was not among the Congress speakers for the Operation Sindoor debate, has a word with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi before the MPs enter Parliament. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha who came under attack from Home Minister Amit A Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at Parliament House. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

What's Rahul Telling Priyanka?

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi makes a point to Priyanka Gandhi and Congress MP K C Venugopal at Parliament House after the Operation Sindoor debate. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

Lanke Seeks Blessings

IMAGE: NCP-SCP MP Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke touches Nitin Gadkari's feet at Parliament House. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

Riding the Waves

IMAGE: A participant practices for the upcoming ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025 in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Wheels Of Heritage

IMAGE: Participants take part in the traditional horse cart race Ekka in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

The Sacred Ritual

IMAGE: Priests perform Bhasm Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar temple during Shravan in Ujjain. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Bed Anywhere

IMAGE: A person sleeps on the floor of a public subway station in Manhattan. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A woman sleeps on the sidewalk outside empty real estate along 34th Street in Manhattan. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

 

Smithsonian Lifts Off Again

IMAGE: Bobby Armstrong, a gift shop employee, uses a cellphone as visitors enter the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's reconstructed Flight Hall in Washington, DC for the first time.
The museum, which is one of the world's most visited, is scheduled to fully reopen for its 50th anniversary in 2026. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

Cammi Walks Again

IMAGE: A camel named Cammi, that lost its leg after it was allegedly chopped off by a landlord last year, sits with a prosthetic leg at an animal shelter on the outskirts of Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Cammi stands with the help of a prosthetic leg. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff and Anant Salvi/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Making A Wish To Nandi
Making A Wish To Nandi
Every Picture Tells A Story
Every Picture Tells A Story
Trump Pops Up From A Manhole!
Trump Pops Up From A Manhole!
Is That Flying Radha?
Is That Flying Radha?
When A Plane Crashes Into A School...
When A Plane Crashes Into A School...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Hot Job Destinations In India

webstory image 2

10 Johnny Walker Songs You Must Listen To

webstory image 3

9 Countries That Smoke The Most

VIDEOS

'No world leader told India to stop Op Sindoor', says PM Modi3:50

'No world leader told India to stop Op Sindoor', says PM...

J-K: Bus carrying ITBP jawans plunges into River Sindh1:02

J-K: Bus carrying ITBP jawans plunges into River Sindh

Prayagraj: Water levels of Ganga, Yamuna rise sharply0:47

Prayagraj: Water levels of Ganga, Yamuna rise sharply

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD