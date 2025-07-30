Kangana's Selfie In Session

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Selfie in Session

IMAGE: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut clicks a selfie with Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan at Parliament House. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Nature Halts Yatra

IMAGE: The Kedarnath Yatra route from Gaurikund to Sonprayag is blocked by boulders and debris in Rudraprayag. Photograph: Rudraprayag Police/ANI Photo

Cops To The Rescue

IMAGE: Police assist people moving through the blocked route of the Kedarnath Dham following landslides and mountain splitting. Photograph: Rudraprayag Police/ANI Photo

Scramble For Supplies

IMAGE: Palestinians climb onto trucks carrying aid supplies that entered Gaza through Israel in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

Heading Home After Truce

IMAGE: Children sit at the back of a vehicle as their family heads back with their belongings towards areas near the Thailand-Cambodia border after leaders of Cambodia and Thailand agreed to a truce, ending their deadliest conflict in more than a decade after five days of fierce fighting. Photograph: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Day After The Truce

IMAGE: Armoured personnel carriers are seen on a road near the Cambodia border in Thailand's Sisaket province. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Rain Leaves Ruins

IMAGE: People walk by a damaged bridge after heavy rainfall flooded the area in Beijing's Huairou district. Photograph: cnsphoto via/Reuters

Champions On Parade

IMAGE: Leah Williamson lifts the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 trophy during England's victory celebrations in London. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

In Pursuit Of Gold

IMAGE: American swimmer Kate Douglass in action during the women's 100m breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships Arena in Singapore. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Plunge for Glory

IMAGE: Ireland's Daniel Wiffen in action during Heat 2 of the men's 800m freestyle event at the World Aquatics Championships Arena. Photograph: Marko Djurica/Reuters

Leap Into Migration

IMAGE: A young male humpback whale breaches near Otoque Island, Panama, where every year the whales migrate thousands of kilometres from the cold South Pacific to give birth in tropical waters. Photograph: Enea Lebrun/Reuters

What Are Manish, Priyanka Talking Anout?

IMAGE: Manish Tewari, who was not among the Congress speakers for the Operation Sindoor debate, has a word with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi before the MPs enter Parliament. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari with Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha who came under attack from Home Minister Amit A Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, at Parliament House. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

What's Rahul Telling Priyanka?

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi makes a point to Priyanka Gandhi and Congress MP K C Venugopal at Parliament House after the Operation Sindoor debate. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Lanke Seeks Blessings

IMAGE: NCP-SCP MP Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke touches Nitin Gadkari's feet at Parliament House. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Riding the Waves

IMAGE: A participant practices for the upcoming ASF Asian Surfing Championships 2025 in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: ANI Photo

Wheels Of Heritage

IMAGE: Participants take part in the traditional horse cart race Ekka in Prayagraj. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Sacred Ritual

IMAGE: Priests perform Bhasm Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar temple during Shravan in Ujjain. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bed Anywhere

IMAGE: A person sleeps on the floor of a public subway station in Manhattan. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

IMAGE: A woman sleeps on the sidewalk outside empty real estate along 34th Street in Manhattan. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Smithsonian Lifts Off Again

IMAGE: Bobby Armstrong, a gift shop employee, uses a cellphone as visitors enter the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum's reconstructed Flight Hall in Washington, DC for the first time.

The museum, which is one of the world's most visited, is scheduled to fully reopen for its 50th anniversary in 2026. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Cammi Walks Again

IMAGE: A camel named Cammi, that lost its leg after it was allegedly chopped off by a landlord last year, sits with a prosthetic leg at an animal shelter on the outskirts of Karachi. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

IMAGE: Cammi stands with the help of a prosthetic leg. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff and Anant Salvi/ Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff