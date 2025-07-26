Every Picture Tells A Story

Glimpses from around the world that will make you smile and cry.

Paws At The Pyramid

IMAGE: A tourist's cat walks along the edge of a fountain in front of the glass pyramid at the Louvre museum in Paris. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

Incredible Pant!

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant, who fractured his foot on day one of the fourth Test against England, returns to bat on day two against all odds, surmounting terrible pain. All of Old Trafford stood up to applaud his singular act of courage. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Athens Turns Into A Furnace

IMAGE: People walk in front of the Erechtheion temple atop the Acropolis hill during a heatwave with temperatures expected to overpass 40 degrees Celsius in Athens, Greece. Photograph: Louiza Vradi/Reuters

Walking Through Craters

IMAGE: A woman walks at the site of a Russian air strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

Traded to Return

IMAGE: A freed Ukrainian prisoner of war kisses the hand of his daughter after a PoW swap in an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photograph: Reuters

Netted Against Drones

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier walks on a street protected with anti-drone nets in the frontline town of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine. Photograph: Reuters

Starved by Siege

IMAGE: Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen amid the hunger crisis in Gaza City. Photograph: Khamis Al-Rifi/Reuters

IMAGE: A Palestinian child holds a bowl with food received from a charity kitchen. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

IMAGE: Palestinians gather to receive food from a charity kitchen. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

Hunger. Motherhood. Despair.

IMAGE: Displaced Palestinian mother Samah Matar holds her malnourished son Ameer, who suffers from cerebral palsy, as her other son Youssef, also malnourished and suffering from cerebral palsy, lies on a mattress at a school where they shelter amid the hunger crisis in Gaza City. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

Protest for Peace

IMAGE: A demonstrator wearing a fake nose and a mask of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a baby doll and a torn Israeli flag while taking part in a protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, demanding an end to the war in Gaza and the release of all hostages. Photograph: Shir Torem/Reuters

Stranded, Seeking Aid

IMAGE: Migrants standing on a fiberglass boat wave at the NGO Open Arms rescue boat Astral as they assist them in international waters south of Lampedusa, Italy, in the Mediterranean Sea. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Fans Remember Hogan

IMAGE: Angie Soupley, Christina Miller, and Tina Harrell of Indiana take a selfie at the Hogan's Beach store in Clearwater Beach, Florida, while paying tribute to Hulk Hogan following his death. Photograph: Octavio Jones/Reuters

Brewing Strong Ties

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have chai during a business event following the signing of the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement in London. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Honoring Departed Souls

IMAGE: Devotees perform rituals for the souls of their ancestors on the occasion of Aadi Amavasya at the Marina beach in Chennai. Photograph: ANI Photo

March For His Holiness

IMAGE: Young monks take part in a peace march in Tawang urging the Government of India to confer the Bharat Ratna -- India's highest civilian honuor -- on His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. Photograph: ATDSU/ANI Photo

Democracy In Action

IMAGE: Voters queue to cast their vote in the first phase of the Uttarakhand panchayat elections at a polling station in Rudraprayag. Photograph: ANI Photo

Monsoon Greetings

IMAGE: Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh and nominated Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam greet each other in the Rajya Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff