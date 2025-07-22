HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
When A Plane Crashes Into A School...

When A Plane Crashes Into A School...

By REDIFF NEWS
3 Minutes Read
July 22, 2025 15:35 IST

Glimpses from around the world that will make you smile and cry.

 

Plane Crashes Into Hostel

IMAGE: Firefighters and soldiers work next to the wreckage of an air force training aircraft after it crashed into Milestone College campus in Dhaka. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Firefighters work to remove the wreckage from a building. Photograph: Reuters

 

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
IMAGE: Firefighters and soldiers carry the body of a victim. Photograph: Reuters

 

IMAGE: Volunteers rescue an injured child from the wreckage. Photograph: Reuters

 

Quiet Moment in The Warzone

IMAGE: A member of the 13th Operative Purpose Brigade Khartiia of the National Guard of Ukraine rests inside a dugout at a position on the front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Photograph: Serhii Korovainyi/Reuters

 

Fire in The Sky

IMAGE: An explosion of a drone lights up the sky over Kyiv during a Russian drone and missile strike. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters

 

Colbert Vs Trump

IMAGE: A protest after CBS/Paramount announced the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert outside the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, where the program is recorded. Photograph: Ryan Murphy/Reuters

 

Whale on Shore

IMAGE: A drone view shows workers trying to remove a dead humpback whale on the shore of Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

 

Art in Motion

IMAGE: Team Hungary performs during preliminaries of the Artistic Swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships Arena in Singapore. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

 

Kolkata Remembers Heroes

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress supporters dressed up as legendary Bengalis at the Martyrs' Rally to mark Martyrs' Day in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Mahakal's Grand Procession

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participates in the second sawari of Lord Mahakal on the second Monday of Shravan in Ujjain. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Har Har Mahadev!

IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates sand art with the message Har Har Mahadev, Bhola Baba Parkarega during Shravan at Puri beach. Photograph: @sudarsansand X/ANI Photo

 

Usha Meets Kangana

IMAGE: Running legend P T Usha and Actor Kangana Ranaut catch up on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

Trailblazers at Dwar

IMAGE: P T Usha and Sudha Murty do likewise at Markar Dwar in the Parliament complex. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

 

Marching with Faith

IMAGE: A religious procession on the second Monday of Shravan in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
