When A Plane Crashes Into A School...

Plane Crashes Into Hostel
IMAGE: Firefighters and soldiers work next to the wreckage of an air force training aircraft after it crashed into Milestone College campus in Dhaka. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Firefighters work to remove the wreckage from a building. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Firefighters and soldiers carry the body of a victim. Photograph: Reuters
IMAGE: Volunteers rescue an injured child from the wreckage. Photograph: Reuters
Quiet Moment in The Warzone
IMAGE: A member of the 13th Operative Purpose Brigade Khartiia of the National Guard of Ukraine rests inside a dugout at a position on the front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine. Photograph: Serhii Korovainyi/Reuters
Fire in The Sky
IMAGE: An explosion of a drone lights up the sky over Kyiv during a Russian drone and missile strike. Photograph: Gleb Garanich/Reuters
Colbert Vs Trump
IMAGE: A protest after CBS/Paramount announced the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert outside the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, where the program is recorded. Photograph: Ryan Murphy/Reuters
Whale on Shore
IMAGE: A drone view shows workers trying to remove a dead humpback whale on the shore of Sao Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters
Art in Motion
IMAGE: Team Hungary performs during preliminaries of the Artistic Swimming event at the World Aquatics Championships Arena in Singapore. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters
Kolkata Remembers Heroes
IMAGE: Trinamool Congress supporters dressed up as legendary Bengalis at the Martyrs' Rally to mark Martyrs' Day in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo
Mahakal's Grand Procession
IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participates in the second sawari of Lord Mahakal on the second Monday of Shravan in Ujjain. Photograph: ANI Photo
Har Har Mahadev!
IMAGE: Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates sand art with the message Har Har Mahadev, Bhola Baba Parkarega during Shravan at Puri beach. Photograph: @sudarsansand X/ANI Photo
Usha Meets Kangana
IMAGE: Running legend P T Usha and Actor Kangana Ranaut catch up on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo
Trailblazers at Dwar
IMAGE: P T Usha and Sudha Murty do likewise at Markar Dwar in the Parliament complex. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo
Marching with Faith
IMAGE: A religious procession on the second Monday of Shravan in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo
