Trump Pops Up From A Manhole!

Trump Pops Up

IMAGE: A sculpture of US President Donald John Trump emerging from a manhole, created by artist James Colomina, is displayed in Manhattan. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Saviours Descend from the Sky

IMAGE: The Indian Army, the State Disaster Response Force, police and local divers conduct a coordinated rescue operation to save a minor boy trapped amid rising waters of a flooded river in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, here and below. Photograph: @Whiteknight_IA X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @Whiteknight_IA X/ANI Photo

Hunger Grips Gaza

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

IMAGE: Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen amid the hunger crisis in Gaza City. Photograph: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters

Prisoner of Borders

IMAGE: A migrant is detained by federal immigration officers at a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

Battle For Survival

IMAGE: The 24th mechanised brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces fires a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer towards Russian troops near the town of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photograph: Oleg Petrasiuk/Press Service of the 24th King Danylo Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces/Handout/Reuters

Galloping Inferno

IMAGE: A rider performs a fire stunt near the Lake Song Kol in the Naryn region, Kyrgyzstan. Photograph: Vladimir Pirogov/Reuters

Doctor Pleads Guilty

IMAGE: Dr Salvador Plasencia leaves federal court in Los Angeles after pleading guilty to four counts of distributing ketamine to Matthew Perry before the F.R.I.E.N.D.S. actor's death. Photograph: David Swanson/Reuters

Into the Metaverse

IMAGE: Purawish Bunyagarn, 7, and other children attend Space & Time Cube +, a cutting-edge immersive art and metaverse-inspired experience, in Bangkok. Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Rock Icon Remembered

IMAGE: A fan pays tribute to Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, who died on Monday, at the Black Sabbath Bridge on Broad Street in Birmingham, Britain. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

On A 'Rescue Mission'

IMAGE: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami launches his 'Save the People, Rescue Tamil Nadu' campaign before next year's assembly elections. Photograph: AIADMK/ANI Photo

Didi Kicks Off Durand Cup 2025

IMAGE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tries her leg at football at the opening ceremony of the 134th edition of the Durand Cup 2025 at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

PK Confronts The Cops

IMAGE: Police personnel try to stop Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor and his supporters as they protest against the Bihar government in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Is That The Future Mrs Rinku Singh?

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, who is engaged to Kolkata Knight Riders star Rinku Singh, at Parliament House. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Look Who Priyanka's Hugging!

IMAGE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hugs Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan at the protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, at Parliament House, here and below. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: The Gandhis and Bachchans, friends for many, many years, had fallen out in the early 1990s. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

