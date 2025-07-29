HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Making A Wish To Nandi

REDIFF NEWS
July 29, 2025 15:26 IST

Glimpses from India and around the world that will make you smile and cry.

 

IMAGE: A devotee whispers in the ear of Nandi for the fulfilment of her wishes on the third day of Shravan at the Bilkeshwar temple in Haridwar. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Floodside Market

IMAGE: An elderly lady sells vegetables on a waterlogged road in Patna after heavy rain. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Walls Bear Wounds

IMAGE: A hole in a wall is pictured at a damaged hospital, caused by Cambodia's shelling in Thailand's Sisaket province, as Cambodia and Thailand each said the other had launched artillery attacks across contested border areas early on Sunday, hours after US President Donald Trump said the leaders of both countries had agreed to work on a ceasefire. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Road to Truce

IMAGE: A tank drives on a road toward the Thailand-Cambodia border in in Thailand's Sisaket province, ahead of ceasefire talks in Malaysia on the deadly border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia that extended to a fifth day. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

Leaders Seek Peace

IMAGE: Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai pose for photographs after mediation talks in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict. Photograph: Mohd Rasfan/Pool/Reuters

 

Ceasefire Brings Calm

IMAGE: Displaced people react after queuing for food inside a temporary shelter in Sisaket province, Thailand, after the leaders of Cambodia and Thailand agreed to a ceasefire effective Monday midnight in a bid to bring an end to their deadliest conflict in more than a decade after five days of fierce fighting. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

March Before Marcos

IMAGE: Protesters march towards the Philippine parliament in Quezon City ahead of Philippine President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr's state of the nation address. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

 

Surviving On Scraps

IMAGE: Displaced Palestinians who have not received humanitarian aid gather as they survive on leftover food amid the hunger crisis in Gaza. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

 

Relief From Sky

IMAGE: An airplane drops humanitarian aid over Gaza as seen from the northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

 

Meal of Mercy

IMAGE: Palestinians gather to receive food from a charity kitchen in Gaza City amid the hunger crisis. Photograph: Khamis Al-Rifi/Reuters

 

Flags Against Hunger

IMAGE: Pro-Palestinian activists hold Palestinian flags as they protest over the hunger crisis in Gaza, along Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town, South Africa. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

 

Trump Not Welcome

IMAGE: A mobile van in Aberdeen displays photographs of US President Donald John Trump and disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to protest against Trump's visit to Scotland. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

 

Artist Protests Against Trump

IMAGE: US artist Joseph DeLappe sits at his 'United States Apologies Desk' in Aberdeen during Trump's visit to Scotland. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

 

North Korea Marches

IMAGE: Troops march during a parade commemorating the anniversary of the Korean War armistice in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photograph: (North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency) KCNA/Reuters

 

Waiting For Lift Off

IMAGE: A view of the NASA-ISRO joint satellite NISAR ahead of its launch on July 30 in Sriharikota. Photograph: @isro X/ANI Photo

 

Faith On Wheels

IMAGE: A large number of devotees take part in the Aadipooram temple car procession at the Srivilliputtur Arulmigu Andal Sametha Rangamannar temple in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI

 

Respect For The Raksha Mantri

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Aparajita Sarangi touches Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's feet at Parliament House. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

Meet A Movie Legend

IMAGE: Union Minister Piyush Goyal introduces Jairam Thakur, LoP in the Himachal Pradesh assembly, to Makkal Needhi Maiam MP and movie star Kamal Haasan at Parliament House. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

Sonia Arrives

IMAGE: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives for the monsoon session. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

MPs Slam SIR

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi, Congress President and Rajya Sabha LoP, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, TMC MP Derek O'Brien along with other INDIA bloc MPs protest against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: An Opposition MP displays a placard in the Lok Sabha to protest against SIR in Bihar. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

 

IMAGE: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi with other INDIA bloc MPs at the protest against SIR in Bihar. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

NDA MPs Protest For Dimple

IMAGE: National Democratic Alliance MPs protest at Makar Dwar against All India Imam Association President Moulana Sajid Rashidi's alleged derogatory remarks against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav during a television debate. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Police Help Voters

IMAGE: Chamoli Police personnel help a voter to cast her vote at a polling station in Chamoli during the second and final phase of Uttarakhand's three-tier panchayat election. Photograph: @chamolipolice/ANI Photo

 

REDIFF NEWS
