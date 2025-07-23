HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is That Flying Radha?

July 23, 2025 13:49 IST

Glimpses from around the world that will make you smile and cry.

 

Flying Radha

IMAGE: Radha Yadav dives for the ball next to England's Emma Lamb during the women's third One Day International at the Riverside ground, Chester-le-Street. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

 

Gaza's Children are Starving

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
IMAGE: Palestinian boy Mosab Al-Debs, 14, who is malnourished, at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

 

Gaza's Hungry Cry

Caution: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.
IMAGE: A child weeps as Palestinians gather to receive food from a charity kitchen amid the hunger crisis in Gaza. Photograph: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters

 

Displaced In Deir

IMAGE: A displaced Palestinian walks in the aftermath of an Israeli military operation in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Photograph: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

 

Immigration's Embrace

IMAGE: A child embraces her father after a hearing at a US immigration court in Manhattan. Photograph: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

 

Separated by System

IMAGE: Ingrid Mejia, an egg farmworker from Guatemala, who was separated from her three-year-old son after appearing in court on a charge of driving without a license, near Union City, Ohio, USA. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

 

Ozzy's Final Bow

IMAGE: Ozzy Osbourne is seen on a screen as he performs at Black Sabbath's farewell show titled Back to the Beginning at the Villa Park in Birmingham. Photograph: Sachin Ravikumar/Reuters

 

Hollywood Remembers Ozzy

IMAGE: Flowers and candles are placed on Ozzy Osbourne's star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

 

Janvi Spins a Record

IMAGE: 17-year-old Janvi Jindal with her Guinness Records certificates as her records get officially confirmed for the most 360-degree rotations on inline skates in 30 seconds (27 spins), fastest slalom (20 cones) on two wheels (8.85 seconds), most one-wheeled 360-degree spins in 30 seconds (42 spins), most one-wheeled 360-degree spins in one minute (72 spins), and most consecutive one-wheeled 360-degree spins (22 spins). Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Nirmalaji Doesn't Mind The Rain

IMAGE: While other MPs have aides carrying their brollies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman eschews such assistance. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Priyanka Arrives At Parliament

IMAGE: An aide accompanies Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she arrives at the Parliament House complex on the second day of the monsoon session. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

When Rivals Smile

IMAGE: TMC MP Mahua Moitra and BJP MP Dr Sambit Patra catch up at the Parliament House complex. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

 

Rivals Share A Laugh

IMAGE: SP MP Akhilesh Yadav and BJP MP Giriraj Singh share a light moment at the Parliament House complex. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

These Ladies Are Protesting For

IMAGE: Mid Day meal cooks stage a protest in Patna against the Bihar government, demanding an increase in honorarium and equal pay for equal work. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

What's Mohanji Telling The Muni?

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat in conversation with Abhijit Kumar during the Anuvrat Nyas Nidhi Vyakhyan in New Delhi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff, Anant SalviRediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

