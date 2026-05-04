Three 'Kaccha-Baniyan' Gang Members Arrested After Delhi Encounter

Delhi Police have apprehended three members of the notorious 'kaccha-baniyan' gang following a shootout, connecting them to a recent robbery in Sarvodaya Enclave where residents were held hostage.

IMAGE: All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Key Points Three suspected members of the 'kaccha-baniyan' gang were arrested after an encounter with Delhi Police in Ambedkar Nagar.

The arrested individuals are allegedly linked to a recent robbery in Sarvodaya Enclave, South Delhi.

During the Sarvodaya Enclave robbery, the gang held residents hostage while ransacking the house for valuables.

The 'kaccha-baniyan' gang is known for committing robberies wearing minimal clothing and resorting to violence if resisted.

Delhi Police are investigating the gang's potential involvement in other similar cases across the city.

Three suspected members of the infamous "kaccha-baniyan" gang, allegedly involved in a recent robbery in south Delhi's Sarvodaya Enclave, were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in the Ambedkar Nagar area here on Monday, officials said.

Accused Nirmal Pardi alias Nikhil (34), Ambar alias Devin (25) and Samrat alias Samar alias Kala (30) sustained bullet injuries in their legs in the encounter and were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Their condition is stated to be stable, police said.

More Arrests Made in Connection to the Gang

According to police sources, three more associates of the arrested men -- Kakesh alias Kake (24), Krish Dev (18) and a juvenile -- were also apprehended from the spot. All the accused are residents of Madhya Pradesh, a senior officer said.

According to the officials, the encounter took place when a police team laid a trap near Ambedkar Nagar following specific inputs about the movement of the suspects. As the team intercepted them, the accused allegedly opened fire, prompting retaliatory action.

"About six rounds were fired by the accused and seven empty cartridges were recovered from the spot," a senior police officer said.

Details of the Sarvodaya Enclave Robbery

The arrests came days after the Sarvodaya Enclave robbery in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, where the gang allegedly targeted a house by climbing onto a balcony using a tree near the boundary wall adjoining the Vijay Mandal Park.

"They cut open the door lock using a cutter and entered the house. The residents were held hostage and locked inside a room before the accused ransacked the premises for nearly an hour," the officer said.

Gang's Modus Operandi and Ongoing Investigation

The gang made off with cash, jewellery and other valuables. CCTV footage from the house showed three masked men wearing gloves and socks and carrying tools typically associated with the "kaccha-baniyan" gang.

Investigators said such gangs are known for committing thefts and robberies wearing minimal clothing and often resort to violence if resisted. "Had the victims tried to resist, the situation could have turned fatal," the officer added.

A case in connection with the robbery was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station and multiple teams were formed to trace the accused.

Police said further investigation is on to ascertain the gang's involvement in other similar cases across the city and trace the disposal of stolen property.