Delhi Police Nab Suspected 'Kaccha-Baniyan' Gang Members After Shootout

Delhi Police have apprehended three suspected members of the notorious 'kaccha-baniyan' gang following a robbery in Sarvodaya Enclave, marking a significant breakthrough in tackling organised crime in the city.

Key Points Three suspected members of the 'kaccha-baniyan' gang were arrested after a shootout with Delhi Police.

The gang is allegedly involved in a recent robbery at a house in Sarvodaya Enclave, South Delhi.

The accused allegedly held residents hostage after breaking into their house.

The 'kaccha-baniyan' gang is known for robberies committed in minimal clothing and can be violent.

Police are investigating the gang's involvement in other similar cases in Delhi.

Three suspected members of the infamous 'kaccha-baniyan' gang involved in a recent robbery at a house in Sarvodaya Enclave in south Delhi were arrested early Monday after a brief exchange of fire with police here, an official said.

Sarvodaya Enclave Robbery Details

The robbery in Sarvodaya Enclave took place in the intervening hours of Thursday and Friday last.

Police said the accused had allegedly entered the house by climbing onto a balcony using a tree located near the boundary wall adjoining Vijay Mandal Park.

"They cut open the door lock using a cutter and gained entry into the house. When the residents woke up, they were held hostage and locked inside a room," a senior police officer said.

'Kaccha-Baniyan' Gang's Modus Operandi

The accused then ransacked the house for nearly an hour and decamped with cash, jewellery and other valuables. CCTV footage from inside the premises showed three masked men moving around the house with ease. They were seen wearing gloves and socks and carrying tools typically associated with the 'kaccha-baniyan' gang.

Investigators said the gang is known for committing thefts and robberies in minimal clothing, often armed with tools, and does not hesitate to turn violent if resisted.

"Had the victims tried to resist, the situation could have turned fatal," the officer added.

Investigation and Arrest

Following the incident, a case was registered at Malviya Nagar police station and multiple teams were formed to track down the accused.

Acting on specific inputs, police laid a trap near Ambedkar Nagar, where the suspects were intercepted, leading to the encounter.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain their involvement in other similar cases across the city, police said.