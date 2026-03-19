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Delhi Shooting: Man Dead, Three Injured in Bawana Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 19, 2026 21:52 IST

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A man was killed and three others injured in a Delhi shooting, with police investigating a possible gang rivalry as the motive behind the violent attack in Bawana.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man identified as Ravi was shot dead in his house in Bawana, Delhi.
  • Three other people, including the victim's father, sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.
  • Police suspect the shooting is linked to a gang rivalry in the outer north Delhi area.
  • Multiple police teams are investigating the incident and searching for the accused.
  • The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact motive behind the deadly shooting in Bawana.

A man was shot dead and three others, including his father, were injured when a group of armed attackers barged into his house in outer north Delhi's Bawana on Thursday and opened fire, police said suspecting a gang rivalry behind the attack.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place when a group of armed men barged into house and fired multiple rounds, hitting the man, identified as Ravi, and others present at the spot.

 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami said Ravi died in the firing incident, while three others sustained gunshot injuries.

"Multiple rounds were fired... an investigation is ongoing. We're investigating all angles right now. Four people were shot. Three members of one family and a person, who was sitting there, were shot," the officer said.

The nature of the attack suggests it could be linked to a gang rivalry, though the exact motive is yet to be established, the police said.

Soon after the incident, multiple police teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Senior officers, including Swami, visited the scene and supervised the investigation.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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