Juveniles apprehended in Delhi murder case linked to revenge

Delhi Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a murder in Ashok Vihar, revealing a case driven by revenge and captured on CCTV.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Two juveniles have been apprehended by Delhi Police for their alleged involvement in a murder case in Ashok Vihar.

The murder occurred at Picnic Hut Park and was motivated by revenge from a previous altercation.

The victim was stabbed with a dagger-like knife after being dragged behind bushes.

CCTV footage analysis helped identify the suspects, leading to their apprehension near Mukarba Chowk flyover.

One associate is still at large, and further investigation is underway.

The Delhi Police has apprehended two juveniles for their alleged involvement in a murder case in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on April 6 at Picnic Hut Park, where a boy was found dead. The case was registered at Bharat Nagar police station, and further investigation was taken up.

Revenge Motive Behind the Murder

Police said the crime was driven by revenge. Around two months before the incident, one of the accused had a quarrel at the same park and was assaulted and humiliated by a group.

"On April 6, the accused, along with their associate, confronted the victim, who was part of the group involved in the earlier altercation. They dragged him behind bushes and assaulted him. When he resisted, one of the accused stabbed him with a dagger-like knife," he said.

After committing the crime, all three fled the spot.

Investigation and Apprehension

According to the police, the suspects were identified through CCTV footage analysis. The police team had received a tip-off that the duo would visit the area to collect money from an associate, following which a trap was laid, and they were apprehended near Mukarba Chowk flyover on Sunday.

"During questioning, the apprehended juveniles disclosed their involvement in the crime along with another associate, who is still at large," he added.

Further investigation is underway.