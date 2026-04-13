HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Juveniles apprehended in Delhi murder case linked to revenge

Juveniles apprehended in Delhi murder case linked to revenge

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 13, 2026 16:19 IST

x

Delhi Police have arrested two juveniles in connection with a murder in Ashok Vihar, revealing a case driven by revenge and captured on CCTV.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two juveniles have been apprehended by Delhi Police for their alleged involvement in a murder case in Ashok Vihar.
  • The murder occurred at Picnic Hut Park and was motivated by revenge from a previous altercation.
  • The victim was stabbed with a dagger-like knife after being dragged behind bushes.
  • CCTV footage analysis helped identify the suspects, leading to their apprehension near Mukarba Chowk flyover.
  • One associate is still at large, and further investigation is underway.

The Delhi Police has apprehended two juveniles for their alleged involvement in a murder case in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on April 6 at Picnic Hut Park, where a boy was found dead. The case was registered at Bharat Nagar police station, and further investigation was taken up.

 

Revenge Motive Behind the Murder

Police said the crime was driven by revenge. Around two months before the incident, one of the accused had a quarrel at the same park and was assaulted and humiliated by a group.

"On April 6, the accused, along with their associate, confronted the victim, who was part of the group involved in the earlier altercation. They dragged him behind bushes and assaulted him. When he resisted, one of the accused stabbed him with a dagger-like knife," he said.

After committing the crime, all three fled the spot.

Investigation and Apprehension

According to the police, the suspects were identified through CCTV footage analysis. The police team had received a tip-off that the duo would visit the area to collect money from an associate, following which a trap was laid, and they were apprehended near Mukarba Chowk flyover on Sunday.

"During questioning, the apprehended juveniles disclosed their involvement in the crime along with another associate, who is still at large," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Juveniles Held in Delhi Teen Stabbing: Bullying Motive Suspected
Juveniles Held in Delhi Teen Stabbing: Bullying Motive Suspected
Delhi Police Apprehend Three Juveniles in Ashok Vihar Stabbing
Delhi Police Apprehend Three Juveniles in Ashok Vihar Stabbing
Delhi Police apprehend four juveniles in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy.
Delhi Police apprehend four juveniles in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy.
Delhi Murder: Two Arrested After Man Found Dead Near Shrine
Delhi Murder: Two Arrested After Man Found Dead Near Shrine
Delhi Police Nab Two Juveniles in Sadar Bazar Murder Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

webstory image 2

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

webstory image 3

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

VIDEOS

Final Goodbye: Asha Bhosle Receives Tricolour Tribute2:29

Final Goodbye: Asha Bhosle Receives Tricolour Tribute

Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Pay Last Respects to Asha Bhosle in Mumbai3:40

Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Pay Last Respects to Asha Bhosle...

Mortal remains of Asha Bhosle being taken for last rites at Shivaji Park Crematorium1:09

Mortal remains of Asha Bhosle being taken for last rites...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO