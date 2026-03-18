Delhi Police Apprehend Three Juveniles in Ashok Vihar Stabbing

Delhi police have arrested three juveniles in connection with the stabbing of a 16-year-old in Ashok Vihar, revealing a history of disputes and raising concerns about juvenile crime.

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Key Points Three juveniles apprehended in Delhi's Ashok Vihar for stabbing a 16-year-old boy.

The stabbing resulted from a prior dispute between the victim and the accused.

One of the apprehended juveniles was recently released on bail in a murder case.

Delhi police recovered the knife used in the stabbing incident.

The victim identified one of the assailants, providing a crucial lead for the investigation.

A PCR call on March 12 reported a stabbing incident in Ashok Vihar area in which one Altaf (16) sustained grievous injuries.

Police said the victim was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. With no eyewitnesses, and the victim initially unfit to give a statement, the case posed a challenge for investigators.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a team was constituted to probe the matter.

After regaining consciousness, the victim disclosed the name of one of the assailants, providing a crucial lead. Acting on local inputs and surveillance, police conducted raids and tracked down the suspects.

Juveniles Confess to Stabbing

Subsequently, three juveniles were apprehended and, during interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the crime, police said.

The accused disclosed that they knew the victim and had a prior altercation over a trivial issue, which escalated into bitter enmity. Nursing a grudge, they conspired to attack him and stabbed the boy after intercepting him on the day of the incident.

Police said one of the apprehended juveniles had recently been released on bail in a murder case registered last year at the same police station.

The weapon of offence, a knife, was recovered at the instance of the accused.