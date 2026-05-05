Seven Drug Peddlers Held In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested seven alleged drug peddlers in Samba and Udhampur districts as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Seven alleged drug peddlers were arrested in Samba and Udhampur districts.

The arrests were part of an intensified anti-drug campaign by Jammu and Kashmir police.

Heroin-like substances and ganja were seized from the accused during the operations.

Police have appealed to the public to share information related to drug abuse.

A history-sheeter involved in multiple cases was among those arrested in Samba.

Police in Samba and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir arrested seven alleged drug peddlers as part of an intensified anti-drug campaign, officials said.

Drug Arrests In Samba District

In Samba, acting on specific inputs, a team laid a checkpoint at Namandar-Chak Ram Chand road and intercepted two men on a motorcycle without a number plate. A heroin like substance was recovered from their possession, they said.

The accused were identified as Ajay Sharma and Anil Kumar, both residents of Bain Camp, Samba, they added.

In another operation in the Vijaypur area, police arrested a history-sheeter, Sunil Kumar alias Kadu of Gagore, they said.

The police said the accused was involved in multiple cases across Samba and Jammu districts.

In a separate case, the police arrested another alleged drug peddler, Bhag Hussain alias Bhagu of Rakh Barotian, and recovered a heroin-like substance along with a weighing machine and cash, they said.

Drug Seizures In Udhampur

In Udhampur, three persons were arrested in separate operations.

Sukhdev Singh was apprehended with 960 grams of ganja in Basantgarh, while Jeevan Kumar and Arun Kumar were arrested in the Tikri area, they said.

Drugs were also seized from all the accused, they added.

The police reiterated its commitment to intensifying action against drug trafficking and appealed to the public to share information related to drug abuse, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.