Five Arrested In Udhampur Drug Bust

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested five alleged drug peddlers in Udhampur, seizing heroin and intensifying their crackdown on drug trafficking.

Key Points Five alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, in separate incidents.

Police intercepted vehicles and individuals, recovering heroin in each case.

Those arrested include Abhishek Gupta, Ishan Khajuria, Dheeraj Sharma, Rajnder Sharma, and Irfan Ali.

The arrests are part of intensified action against drug trafficking in the region.

Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested with heroin in separate cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said intensified action against drug trafficking was being carried out alongside awareness campaigns to protect youth from substance abuse.

Multiple Arrests Made in Drug Crackdown

In the first case, a team from Rehambal police station intercepted a Tata Tiago car at Garnai Chowk on the national highway, as the vehicle was heading from Udhampur to Jammu, they said.

During the search, they recovered heroin from the vehicle. The driver, Abhishek Gupta, and the co-passenger, Ishan Khajuria, were arrested, they said.

In another case, Dheeraj Sharma was apprehended in Jib area during a routine patrol, with heroin found in his possession, they said.

Further Investigations Underway

Similarly, Rajnder Sharma was caught near Baley Bridge in Roun Domail while attempting to flee from a naka team, and heroin was recovered from him, the police said.

In a separate incident, an Alto car was intercepted at Battal Naka in the Majalta area, leading to the arrest of Irfan Ali, who was found with heroin, they said. Police registered separate cases against the drug peddlers under relevant sections, and further investigations are ongoing.