Jammu and Udhampur Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking, Arresting Five

Five suspected drug peddlers have been arrested in Jammu and Udhampur as police intensify efforts to combat heroin trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Five suspected drug peddlers were arrested in Udhampur and Jammu districts.

Police seized heroin from the possession of the arrested individuals.

The arrests were made in separate operations conducted by Udhampur and Jammu police.

The accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details about the drug trafficking network.

Five suspected drug peddlers were arrested and heroin was seized from their possession in separate operations in Udhampur and Jammu districts on Sunday, police said.

Udhampur Drug Busts

In Udhampur, police intercepted a car at Tikri in Udhampur and arrested Rafiq Ahmad, Arun Singh and Amandeep Singh. The trio, all residents of Jammu, were allegedly found in possession of 15.51 grams of heroin.

In another operation at Chennani in the same district, a truck driver, identified as Jahangeer Bhat of Kupwara, was apprehended. Police said 59.85 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession.

Arrest in Jammu District

Separately, police arrested Abhi Kumar at Gajansoo in Jammu district after he was spotted moving under suspicious circumstances. A search led to the recovery of 4.54 grams of heroin from him.

All the accused have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at respective police stations. Further investigations are underway, the police added.