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J&K Police Crackdown: Drug Peddlers' Assets Seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 28, 2026 00:03 IST

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As part of an ongoing anti-narcotics campaign, Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized properties belonging to alleged drug peddlers in Udhampur and Reasi districts.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Jammu and Kashmir Police attached properties of alleged drug peddlers in Udhampur and Reasi.
  • The seizures are part of an ongoing anti-narcotics campaign by the J&K Police.
  • In Udhampur, a residential property worth Rs 20 lakh belonging to Rafiq was attached.
  • In Reasi, a motorcycle belonging to Ajay Singh, an alleged drug peddler, was seized.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday attached properties of two alleged drug peddlers in Udhampur and Reasi districts as part of its ongoing anti-narcotics campaign, officials said.

Udhampur Property Seizure

In Udhampur, police attached an immovable property worth Rs 20 lakh belonging to Rafiq from Jojrian Talab in connection with cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPD) Act, they said.

 

During the investigation, police found that the accused had acquired the residential property on state land using proceeds of illicit narcotics trade, the officials said.

Reasi Motorcycle Attachment

In Reasi, police attached a motorcycle belonging to alleged drug peddler Ajay Singh from Katra under the NDPS Act, they said.

Police said the accused was a habitual offender who was previously involved in multiple criminal cases registered at the Katra police station.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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