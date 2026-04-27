Six Arrested, Narcotics Recovered In J&K Crackdown

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested six individuals and seized narcotics and cash, while also attaching properties linked to drug peddlers.

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir police arrested six individuals in Doda and Kathua during an intensified anti-narcotics operation.

Police seized contraband substances and over Rs 23 lakh from a house in Doda, leading to multiple arrests.

Properties worth over Rs 73 lakh, linked to drug peddlers in Udhampur, were attached under the NDPS Act.

Heroin was seized from three drug peddlers in Kathua district, leading to their arrest under the NDPS Act.

Six persons were taken into custody during an intensified anti-narcotics crackdown, with police recovering contraband substances and over Rs 23 lakh in Doda and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

In a parallel action, properties worth over Rs 73 lakh linked to drug peddlers were also attached in Udhampur district under relevant legal provisions, the police said.

Raids and Arrests in Doda

Additional Superintendent of Police, Doda, Mohd Aslam said three persons, including a woman, were detained during a raid on a house at Dak Mohalla in the main town following recovery of 85 grams of suspected brown sugar and over Rs 23 lakh on Sunday evening.

He identified the woman as Zareena Begum, stating that she had been under police surveillance following inputs indicating her involvement in drug peddling.

Besides Zareena, officials said her daughter and son-in-law were also picked up by police during the raid.

"We have taken three individuals into custody. Their roles are being examined, and based on that, arrests will be made. We are continuing raids at other suspected locations," Aslam said.

Kathua Drug Peddlers Apprehended

Three drug peddlers --Pardeep Singh of Hiranagar, Rahees Butt of Billawar and Ali Sen of Amritsar (Punjab) -- were arrested along with heroin at different places in Kathua district, a police spokesman said.

He said while 2.79 gm of heroin was seized from Singh, 2.66 gm were recovered Butt. Similarly, 303 gm of heroin was seized from Sen who was intercepted near Berrian-Pattan village while moving in a private car from Bhagthali to Maggar Khad on the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

All the three were booked under the NDPS Act and further investigations are on, the spokesman said.

Udhampur Properties Attached

In Udhampur, the spokesman said properties worth Rs 73 lakh were attached in two separate cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The attached properties included a newly constructed residential house, a car, a motorcycle and a mobile phone with a total value of Rs 65 Lakh, belonging to accused Saif Ali who was booked under the NDPS case in Majalta area early this year, he said.

In another action, movable property worth Rs 8 lakh comprising a car, belonging to accused Danish Butt of Doda has been attached under Section 68(F) NDPS Act in connection with an FIR registered at Rehambal police station, the spokesman said.