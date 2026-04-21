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J&K Police Crackdown: Drug Peddlers' Assets Seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 21, 2026 17:46 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Police intensify their crackdown on narcotics, seizing assets worth over Rs 55 lakh from alleged drug peddlers in Baramulla and Anantnag.

Key Points

  • Jammu and Kashmir Police seized assets worth over Rs 55 lakh from alleged drug peddlers in Baramulla and Anantnag.
  • The seizures are part of the 'nasha mukt Jammu and Kashmir abhiyaan' targeting assets acquired through the illicit drug trade.
  • A residential house and car worth Rs 45 lakh belonging to Mohammad Rustum Shah in Baramulla were attached.
  • A Baleno Sigma taxi car worth Rs 10 lakh belonging to Shahbaz Gulzar Khan in Anantnag was also seized.
  • Udhampur Police have attached properties worth Rs 80 lakh under the anti-drug campaign.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday have attached properties worth over Rs 55 lakh belonging to two alleged drug peddlers from Baramulla and Anantnag districts as part of an intensified crackdown on narcotics, officials said.

Drug Smuggler's Immovable Property Attached

While the police attached an immovable property worth Rs 45 lakh belonging to a narcotics smuggler in Baramulla, it also attached a movable property worth Rs 10 lakh belonging to a drug peddler in Anantnag for their activities in Udhampur district.

 

The action was carried out by Udhampur Police under the ongoing "nasha mukt Jammu and Kashmir abhiyaan", targeting assets allegedly acquired through proceeds of the illicit drug trade.

In the first case, police attached movable and immovable property worth Rs 45 lakh belonging to Mohammad Rustum Shah, a resident of Hamdania Colony in Baramulla district, they said.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had acquired a residential house, registered in the name of his wife, along with a car, using proceeds from narcotics trafficking, they said. The property has been attached for further legal proceedings.

Anantnag Drug Peddler Loses Movable Assets

In a separate case, the police attached a movable property worth Rs 10 lakh belonging to Shahbaz Gulzar Khan, a resident of Anantnag district's Devipora, they said.

The attached property includes a Baleno Sigma taxi car, which investigators found to have been purchased using money earned through drug peddling, they said.

The attachment was made under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act in connection with FIRs registered at police stations of Rehambal and Chenani, they said.

Officials said that with these latest attachments, Udhampur Police have so far attached properties worth Rs 80 lakh under the anti-drug campaign.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) criminalises the production, possession, sale, purchase, transport, storage, and consumption of specific drugs. Indian courts are currently hearing several high-profile cases involving alleged drug use and trafficking. The 'nasha mukt Jammu and Kashmir abhiyaan' aims to combat drug abuse in the region.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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