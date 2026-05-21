J-K Police Crackdown: Drug Dealers' Assets Seized

Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized properties worth Rs 7.35 crore from drug peddlers in Kathua, intensifying the crackdown on narcotics trafficking and related financial crimes.

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Police seized properties worth Rs 7.35 crore from two detained drug peddlers.

The seized assets include land and residential houses in Kathua district.

The action is part of an intensified campaign against drug trafficking networks.

The properties were allegedly acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking.

Local residents have welcomed the police action against narcotics-related activities.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached immovable properties worth approximately Rs 7.35 crore belonging to two detained drug peddlers, officials said.

The move comes amid the police's intensified campaign against drug trafficking networks and their financial infrastructure.

Details Of The Seized Properties

The attached property comprises 6 kanal and 18 marlas of land along with a single-storey residential house with a basement, having a plinth area of 2,107 square feet, situated at Chak Sheikha in Kathua district, they said

The property belongs to Harpaul Singh alias Balochi, a resident of Kathua, who is detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988, officials said.

Police also attached an immovable property worth Rs 35.85 lakh belonging to an alleged drug peddler in Kathua, they said.

Accused Currently In Jail

The attached property comprises two single-storey residential houses owned by Mohd Sadiq alias Shiku, a resident of Galak village in Ramkot tehsil of Kathua district.

Sadiq is currently lodged in Kot Bhalwal Central Jail, Jammu.

Investigators said the properties were, prima facie, acquired through proceeds generated from the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Kathua Police Lead The Investigation

The actions were carried out under the direction of Kathua's Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma.

The properties were formally attached under various sections of the Act, after it was identified as illegally acquired during the course of investigation, officials said.

Local residents have welcomed the action, describing it as a strong step against narcotics-related activities in the district.