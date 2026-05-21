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Kathua Drug Peddler's Properties Worth Rs 7 Crore Attached

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 21, 2026 16:54 IST

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, have seized assets worth approximately Rs 7 crore from a detained drug peddler, sending a strong message against narcotics trade.

Key Points

  • Police in Kathua seized approximately Rs 7 crore in assets from a detained drug peddler.
  • The seized properties include land and a residential house in the Chak Sheikha area.
  • The drug peddler, Harpaul Singh, is detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
  • The properties were allegedly acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking.
  • Local residents have welcomed the action as a strong step against narcotics-related activities.

Police on Thursday attached properties worth approximately Rs 7 crore belonging to a detained drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

The move comes amid police's intensified campaign against drug trafficking networks and their financial infrastructure.

 

Details Of The Seized Assets

The attached properties comprises 6 kanal and 18 marlas of land and a single-storey residential house, having a plinth area of 2,107 square feet, situated at Chak Sheikha area, they said

The properties belong to Harpaul Singh, alias Balochi, a resident of Kathua, who is detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988, officials said.

Investigation And Legal Action

Investigators said the properties were prima facie, acquired through proceeds generated from illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The actions were carried out the directions of Kathua's Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma.

The properties were formally attached under various sections of the Act, after it was identified as illegally acquired during the course of investigation, officials said.

They said that Singh has been involved in four NDPS-related cases registered in Kathua district over the years.

Community Response And Police Commitment

Local residents have welcomed the action, describing it as a strong step against narcotics-related activities in the district.

Police reiterated its commitment to making the district drug-free by targeting both drug traffickers and assets allegedly created through proceeds of the narcotics trade.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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