J&K Police Seize Drug Peddler's Assets In Udhampur

As part of a drug-free campaign, Jammu and Kashmir Police have seized assets worth Rs 71 lakh from an alleged drug peddler in Udhampur, cracking down on the illicit narcotics trade.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir Police seized property worth Rs 71 lakh from an alleged drug peddler in Udhampur.

The property belonged to Jawaz Ahmed Wani, a resident of Doda.

The action was taken under Section 15 of the NDPS Act.

Investigation revealed the property was acquired through proceeds from the illicit narcotics trade.

Police are committed to intensifying action against drug peddlers and raising awareness.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has attached immovable property worth Rs 71 lakh of an alleged drug peddler in Udhampur under the drug-free campaign, officials said on Saturday.

The property belonged to Jawaz Ahmed Wani, a resident of the Akramabad area of Doda, they said.

NDPS Act Invoked in Udhampur Drug Seizure

Under Section 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the action was taken by the Udhampur police in connection with a case registered at Rehambal police station, they added.

The police said the investigation in the case revealed that the accused had allegedly acquired the property through proceeds generated from the illicit narcotics trade.

Commitment to Combating Drug Menace

The police reiterated their commitment to intensify action against drug peddlers while simultaneously carrying out awareness drives to protect youth from the menace of drugs, they added.