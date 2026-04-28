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Home  » News » J-K Police Attach Assets Worth Over Rs 1.46 Crore From Drug Peddlers

J-K Police Attach Assets Worth Over Rs 1.46 Crore From Drug Peddlers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 28, 2026 22:41 IST

In a major crackdown, Jammu and Kashmir Police seized assets worth over Rs 1.46 crore from alleged drug peddlers in Samba district under the NDPS Act, intensifying efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • Jammu and Kashmir Police seized assets worth over Rs 1.46 crore from alleged drug peddlers in Samba district.
  • The action was taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • Vehicles including Innova Crysta, Hyundai Creta, and i20 cars were attached, along with a tractor.
  • Bank accounts containing approximately Rs 23.64 lakh linked to the accused were frozen.
  • Land worth Rs 64 lakh belonging to an alleged drug peddler was also attached in Vijaypur.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday attached properties worth more than Rs 1.46 crore and froze the bank accounts of four alleged drug peddlers in Samba district under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, officials said.

Details of the Seized Assets

According to police, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had recovered 1.9 kg of cocaine from Dil Mohd, besides seizing heroin from Sandeep Khajuria and Wazir Mohd, all from Samba district.

 

During the investigation, police found that the accused had acquired movable and immovable assets using proceeds of crime, following which their properties were attached under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, the officials said.

Vehicles and Bank Accounts Targeted

Among the vehicles attached were an Innova Crysta and Hyundai i20 belonging to Dil Mohd, a Hyundai Creta and Hyundai i20 belonging to Sandeep Khajuria, and a tractor belonging to Wazir Mohd, with a total estimated value of Rs 58.63 lakh.

Police also froze five accounts linked to the accused and their associates in various banks, containing about Rs 23.64 lakh, the officials said.

The combined value of the attached vehicles and the frozen bank assets stood at Rs 82.27 lakh, they said.

Land Seized in Vijaypur

In another operation, police attached a land measuring two kanals worth Rs 64 lakh at Vijaypur in Samba district that belonged to alleged drug peddler Yogeshwar Singh alias Jebu, they said.

Police said the land was acquired using the proceeds of narcotics trade.

The operations were carried out under the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan'.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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