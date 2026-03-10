Kashmir Police Crackdown: Three Arrested in Drug Bust

In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Kashmir police have arrested three alleged drug peddlers in Baramulla and Shopian, seizing significant quantities of brown sugar, cannabis, and charas.

Key Points Three alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Kashmir.

Police seized 8 grams of brown sugar from two individuals in Tangmarg, Baramulla.

In Shopian, police recovered 1.01 kg of cannabis and 470 grams of charas from a suspected drug peddler's cowshed.

The arrests are part of ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Police in Baramulla and Shopian districts of Kashmir have arrested three alleged drug peddlers and seized contraband substances, officials said.

"As a part of sustained efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police arrested three drug peddlers in Baramulla and Shopian districts, recovering contraband substances from their possession," a police spokesperson said.

He said 8 gram of brown sugar drug like substance was recovered from two people travelling in a cab in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district.

"The suspects, identified as Zahid Ahmad Mir and Mohammad Yaseen Magray, were arrested and a case under relevant sections of law registered against them," the spokesperson said.

Shopian Drug Bust

In Shopian, police received a specific information that a suspected drug peddler -- Abdul Hamid Thoker -- had allegedly concealed a large quantity of contraband substances in his cowshed.

A police accompanied by the executive magistrate raided the cowshed of Abdul Hamid Thoker.

"During the search, 1.01 kg of cannabis and 470 grams of charas-like substance was seized and accused arrested on spot," the spokesperson said.