Anantnag Police Arrest Drug Peddler, Seize Charas

Anantnag Police intensified its crackdown on narcotics, arresting a drug peddler and seizing over 100 grams of charas, while also destroying illegal poppy cultivation in the district.

Key Points Anantnag Police arrested a drug peddler at Tulkhan Crossing, Bijbehara.

Police recovered 102 grams of charas concealed in corn husk.

A drive against narcotics cultivation is underway in Anantnag district.

Illegal poppy cultivation was detected and destroyed in Pahalgam and Mattan.

Narco cordon and search operations were launched at 20 locations across Anantnag.

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered over 100 grams of charas from his possession as part of an intensified crackdown on narcotics across the district, officials said.

Drug Peddler Arrested at Naka Checking

"Anantnag Police continues crackdown on drug peddlers. During naka checking at Tulkhan Crossing, Bijbehara, one drug peddler was arrested and 102 grams of charas concealed in corn husk recovered. FIR registered," Anantnag police posted on X.

Drive Against Narcotics Cultivation Underway

Police said a separate drive against narcotics cultivation was also underway and illegal poppy cultivation was detected and destroyed in the Pahalgam and Mattan areas of the district.

Narco Cordon and Search Operations Launched

Simultaneous narco cordon and search operations were launched at 20 locations across Anantnag.

"K9 (dog) squads deployed. Ops target peddlers, kingpins, financiers, & hideouts. Action based on NDPS leads & intel," police said in another post on X.