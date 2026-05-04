Police Recover Nearly 4 Kg Of Charas In J&K's Anantnag

In Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, police seized nearly four kilograms of charas following a search operation, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points Police in Anantnag, J&K, recovered nearly 4 kg of charas during a search operation.

The search was conducted at the residence of an accused, Abdul Rashid Bhat, in Shitipora.

A search warrant was obtained under Section 41 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

A hideout used for storing narcotic substances was discovered during the search.

The canine squad assisted in the search operation.

Police on Monday recovered nearly four kilograms of charas while investigating a case in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesman said the team conducted a search of the residential premises of accused Abdul Rashid Bhat at Shitipora as part of an investigation in the case registered at Srigufwara police station.

Search Warrant and Legal Procedures

A search warrant under Section 41 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was obtained from the court, the spokesman said.

During the search operation, the police detected a hideout allegedly being used for storage of narcotic substances, he said.

Discovery and Seizure of Narcotics

"Upon thorough search of the hideout, approximately 3.9 kilograms of charas-like substance was recovered and seized on the spot in accordance with due legal procedure," he added.

To ensure a professional and scientific search operation, the canine squad was also pressed into service, which assisted the investigating team during the operation, the spokesman said.

All necessary legal formalities were completed on the spot and the recovered contraband has been taken into custody as evidence in the case, he added.