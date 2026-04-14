J&K Minister: Drug Menace Thrives on Political, Police Patronage

J&K Minister Satish Sharma claims the drug problem in Jammu and Kashmir is fuelled by political and police support, urging accountability and stronger measures to combat drug trafficking and protect national security.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points J&K Minister Satish Sharma asserts that the drug trade thrives due to political and police protection, demanding accountability.

Sharma highlights cross-border links in drug trafficking, suggesting involvement of Pakistan's ISI and national security implications.

The minister calls for strict legal action and public exposure of politicians and police officials involved in the drug trade.

Sharma advocates for compassionate rehabilitation of drug-addicted youth and establishment of world-class, confidential de-addiction centres.

He also stresses the need for advanced anti-drone systems to curb cross-border smuggling and stronger policy support from the Centre to combat drug trafficking effectively.

Throwing his weight behind the 100-day Nasha Mukht Abhiyaan by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Minister Satish Sharma on Tuesday said the drug menace cannot sustain itself without "political and police" patronage, underscoring the need to expose such elements.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at National Conference headquarters here to pay homage to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Sharma said the anti-drug campaign requires stronger enforcement, accountability, and sustained public participation.

Allegations of Collusion

He alleged that the spread of narcotics cannot occur without the "protection and patronage" of certain politicians and sections of the police, calling for strict legal action and public exposure of all those involved.

"You are aware of the police officials who, during their tenure and postings, allowed this drug menace to emerge, whether originating from Punjab or Pakistan. Their role must be identified. The same applies to politicians and their relatives-sons and nephews-who were involved," the minister said.

He said such wrongdoing cannot occur without the blessings of politicians and the police officers.

However, their number is very small, but they need to be held accountable and brought within the framework of the law because when the protectors themselves become predators, such things happen.

National Security Implications

Asserting that drug trafficking networks have cross-border links, Sharma warned that those involved are indirectly serving the agenda of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). "This is not merely a law-and-order issue; it has serious national security implications," he said, adding that those involved should be treated as traitors.

Praising certain police officers for their efforts to wipe out the drug menace, the minister said the fight against narcotics must be collective. "We must work together. This is a continuous battle and must not stop until the menace is eradicated," he said.

The minister emphasised that a large network of youth volunteers stands ready to assist the police. "Nearly one lakh young volunteers can be mobilised at a single call to fight drugs. Society knows who is involved, but fear prevents people from speaking up."

Rehabilitation and Prevention

Sharma called for a compassionate approach towards the rehabilitation of drug addicted youth.

"There is no shame in seeking treatment. We need world-class de-addiction centres with full confidentiality," he said, adding that several organisations, including the Art of Living Foundation and others, have expressed willingness to establish such facilities.

He also stressed the need for advanced anti-drone systems to curb cross-border smuggling and called for stronger policy support from the Centre.

"Without political will at the national level, this fight cannot be won," he said.