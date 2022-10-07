News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Jilted lover sets woman on fire in Dumka, held

Jilted lover sets woman on fire in Dumka, held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 07, 2022 12:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A 22-year-old woman was set ablaze in Jharkhand's Dumka district early on Friday allegedly by a man whose marriage proposal she had rejected, a police officer said.

IMAGE: The woman being shifted to a hospital in Dumka, Jharkhand. Photograph: ANI

The woman, a resident of Bhalki village in Jarmundi area, was rushed to a local hospital by family members, the officer said.

The accused, already married, has been arrested, Shivender Thakur, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Jarmundi, told PTI.

 

This comes weeks after another minor girl in the district was set on fire allegedly by a man for spurning his advances.

The girl died days later.

According to Thakur, "A local man, who wanted to marry the victim, had entered her home on Friday morning, poured petrol on her when she was asleep, and set her ablaze.

"She was rushed to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital by family members, and doctors later referred her to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)."

Last month, a 14-year-old tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in Dumka, with her mother claiming that she was raped and killed.

The two incidents in Dumka involving minor girls are currently being probed by various bodies including National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Day or night, women are always thinking of safety'
'Day or night, women are always thinking of safety'
Jilted lover caused Indore blaze that killed 7, held
Jilted lover caused Indore blaze that killed 7, held
Delhi most unsafe metro for women: NCRB data
Delhi most unsafe metro for women: NCRB data
13 Ways Of Looking At Mani Ratnam
13 Ways Of Looking At Mani Ratnam
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin-Nimrat Fight For Captaincy
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin-Nimrat Fight For Captaincy
US man faces 63-yr jail for attacking Hindu women
US man faces 63-yr jail for attacking Hindu women
Gujarat public flogging: Govt, DGP get legal notices
Gujarat public flogging: Govt, DGP get legal notices
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Protests in Dumka as teen set afire by stalker dies

Protests in Dumka as teen set afire by stalker dies

Unnao: Jilted lover among 2 held for poisoning girls

Unnao: Jilted lover among 2 held for poisoning girls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances