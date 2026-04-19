Delhi Woman Found Dead; Husband Missing, Suspected

A 19-year-old newly married woman was discovered dead in Delhi, with police suspecting her missing husband of murder.

Key Points A 19-year-old newly married woman was found dead in her Delhi home with signs of strangulation.

Police suspect the woman's husband, who is currently missing, in connection with her death.

Multiple police teams are searching for the husband and analysing CCTV footage and mobile phone data.

A forensic team has collected evidence from the scene, and a post-mortem examination is underway.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate has been informed to initiate proceedings under relevant legal provisions due to the recent marriage.

A 19-year-old newly married woman was found dead, with strangulation marks on her neck, inside a room at her residence in central Delhi on Sunday, an official said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received regarding the incident in the Nai Basti area of Anand Parbat, following which a team rushed to the spot and found the woman lying dead inside the room.

Police Investigation Underway

"The woman had been married for around three months. During inspection of the scene, marks were noticed on her neck, raising suspicion of strangulation," a senior police officer said.

A crime team examined the spot and collected forensic evidence to ascertain the sequence of events leading to her death. Police said the husband of the deceased is missing and is a suspect in the case.

Efforts to Locate Suspect

Multiple teams have been formed to trace him, and raids are being conducted at possible hideouts. Investigators are also scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to track the movement of the suspect before and after the incident.

In addition, technical surveillance is being used, and the husband's mobile phone data is being analysed to establish his location and movements, police said.

Legal Proceedings Initiated

Given that the couple had recently married, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been informed to initiate proceedings under relevant legal provisions.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Police are also recording statements of family members and neighbours as part of the probe. No arrests have been made so far.

Under Indian law, murder charges typically apply in cases of suspected homicide. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve a thorough examination of forensic evidence and the husband's potential motive.