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Home  » News » Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit In Koderma

Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit In Koderma

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 19:12 IST

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Police are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old woman in Koderma, Jharkhand, after she was found dead in her home with her throat slit.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old woman was found murdered in her home in Koderma, Jharkhand.
  • The woman's throat was slit, and she was discovered by her young son.
  • Police have registered a murder case and are questioning family members as part of the investigation.
  • The incident occurred in Mitco Colony, prompting a swift response from neighbours and authorities.

A 30-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit in her house in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in Mitco Colony in the Sadar police station area, they said.

 

Discovery of the Crime Scene

The woman's son, a class 1 student, returned home from school around 12.30 pm and found his mother lying in a pool of blood, they added.

"The child came out screaming for help after seeing his mother's condition. Neighbours rushed to the spot and informed the woman's husband, who runs a stationery shop and was away for work at the time," a police officer said.

Police Investigation Underway

"The husband immediately asked some of his acquaintances to go to the house. They took the unconscious woman to Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared her dead," he said.

Police said a murder case has been registered, and family members are being questioned.

"We are probing the incident from all angles, and the culprit will be arrested soon. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination," the SDPO said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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