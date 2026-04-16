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Home  » News » Fatal road accidents in Jharkhand claim four lives

Fatal road accidents in Jharkhand claim four lives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 20:19 IST

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Tragic road accidents in Jharkhand's Hazaribag and Garhwa districts have claimed the lives of four individuals, prompting police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incidents.

Key Points

  • Two people were killed and five injured in Hazaribag after being hit by a truck near a roadside repair shop.
  • In Garhwa, two men in their 20s died after being struck by a speeding tractor.
  • The tractor driver in the Garhwa accident fled the scene, and police are currently searching for him.
  • Police are investigating both accidents to determine the circumstances and causes.

Two persons were killed and five others injured after being allegedly run over by a truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Thursday evening, police said.

The deceased were standing near a roadside puncture repair shop in Charhi when the accident happened, they said.

 

The injured persons were admitted to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, they added.

"The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained," said a police officer.

Garhwa Tractor Accident

In another accident in Garhwa, two men in their mid-20s died after being hit by a speeding tractor, police said.

The accident happened in the Mahuliya panchayat in the Garhwa police station area in the early hours, they said.

"Rahul Chaudhary (26) and Nandlal Ram (26) were standing near their motorcycle on the roadside. A speeding tractor coming from the opposite direction hit them. Rahul died on the spot, while Nandlal succumbed to the injuries while being taken to the Sadar Hospital," said a police officer.

"Immediately after the mishap, the tractor driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. The tractor has been seized, and raids are underway to apprehend the absconding driver," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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