18 Kanwariyas killed in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand

Eighteen Kanwariyas were killed and several others injured on Tuesday after a collision took place between a bus with passengers on board and a truck, loaded with cooking gas cylinders, in Jharkhand's Deoghar district, police said.

The accident occurred near the Jamuniya forest under the Mohanpur Police Station limits around 4.30 am when the bus collided with the vehicle, an officer said.

"In my Lok Sabha constituency of Deoghar, during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Shravan, 18 devotees lost their lives due to a bus and truck accident. May Baba Baidyanath Ji grant strength to their families to bear this grief," BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said on X.

Kanwariyas are devotees of Lord Shiva.

The district administration has been alerted after the accident, another official said.

Deoghar Sub Divisional Officer Ravi Kumar said the Kanwariyas were on their way to the Basukinath temple.