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Home  » News » Jeweller Murdered In UP, Assailant Nabbed After Encounter

Jeweller Murdered In UP, Assailant Nabbed After Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 10:54 IST

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A jeweller in Uttar Pradesh was murdered by a neighbour, leading to a swift police response and the assailant's arrest after an encounter.

Key Points

  • A jeweller in Baberu, Uttar Pradesh, was fatally shot by a neighbour.
  • Police arrested the 55-year-old suspect within two hours of the shooting.
  • The arrest followed an encounter where the accused was shot in both legs.
  • The victim and the shooter were known to each other, and alcohol may have been a factor.
  • Local traders protested the handling of the body before the arrest was announced.

A 42-year-old jeweller was shot dead in Baberu town by a neighbour, who was, within hours of the attack, nabbed following an encounter by the police, an officer said on Saturday.

Details of the Baberu Shooting Incident

Superintendent of Police Palash Bansal said Tej Pratap Soni alias Pappu, a resident of Dul Thok locality, was shot at around 8.45 pm on Friday. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

 

The alleged shooter, 55-year-old Aslam, was arrested within two hours of the incident in a confrontation during which he was shot in both legs by the police, the officer said.

He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Possible Motive and Community Reaction

The officer said Soni and Aslam knew each other, and the attack might have happened under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, local traders and family members of the deceased protested at the main intersection of the town, alleging that the body was sent for a post-mortem without information.

The protest, which lasted for about 90 minutes, was called off after police informed them about the shooter's arrest.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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