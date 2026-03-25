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Rajasthan Jeweller Killed in Robbery Attempt; Protests Erupt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 25, 2026 22:36 IST

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A jeweller in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was tragically murdered during a robbery, igniting protests and prompting a police investigation to bring the assailants to justice.

Key Points

  • A jeweller in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was fatally shot by two assailants attempting to steal gold and silver ornaments.
  • The incident occurred as the jeweller was returning home from his shop, sparking immediate protests from family and locals.
  • Police have launched an investigation and are deploying additional forces to maintain law and order in the area.
  • The assailants' motive appears to be robbery, and police are pursuing crucial leads to apprehend them quickly.

Two bike-borne assailants allegedly shot dead a jeweller in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district before fleeing with a bag containing gold and silver ornaments, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Nadbai's Punjabi Colony when the victim, identified as Yogendra Chopra (45), was returning home on his scooter after closing his jewellery shop.

 

According to police, the assailants intercepted him about 100 metres from his house and fired at him, with a bullet hitting him in the neck. He fell on the road, while the accused fled with the bag of jewellery.

Protests Erupt After Jeweller's Murder

Following the murder, a protest broke out in the area, with family members and locals preventing authorities from taking away the victim's body, and demanding swift and strict action against the accused.

Superintendent of Police Digant Anand reached the spot and assured protesters that the accused would be arrested soon.

"The assailants opened fire with the intent to loot, leading to the jeweller's death. Some crucial leads have been obtained and efforts are underway to crack the case at the earliest," he said.

Additional forces from nearby police stations have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. The body was later shifted to the mortuary after talks with protesters, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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