Photographer killed for making married woman's photos viral

Photographer killed for making married woman's photos viral

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 25, 2025 11:24 IST

A 24-year-old photographer was stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia after he allegedly made a married woman's photos viral on Instagram, angering her family and in-laws, police said. The woman's brother and cousin have been arrested in the matter.

Photograph: Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

According to them, the two accused lured Chandan Bind to an agriculture plot on the night of March 18, stabbed him multiple times and dumped his body in a wheat field.

The body was discovered five days later on March 23 and the arrests were made on Monday. A senior police official said that Bhind's body has been sent for post-mortem.

 

Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem said, "Chandan was in contact with the main accused Surendra Yadav's sister even after her marriage. He continued calling her at her in-laws' place and even tried to meet her there, which she refused."

"Upset over this, he allegedly made her photos viral on Instagram, causing tensions in her in-laws' family. After the woman complained to her family, Surendra decided to take revenge," the police official said.

The circle officer further stated that on Holi, Surendra pretended to befriend Chandan and later used someone else's phone to lure him to an isolated field on the night of March 18.

There, Surendra and his cousin Rohit Yadav ambushed him and stabbed him to death before dumping his body in a wheat field.

A case under BNS sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) against Surendra, Shri Bhagwan, Bali Yadav, Deepak Yadav (all from Chandan's village), and the woman's cousin Rohit Yadav from Saran district in Bihar.

Chandan's father, Shyam Bihari Prasad, stated in his complaint that the accused took his son from home, killed him, and disposed of the body.

Police arrested Surendra and Rohit on Monday. "Both confessed to the crime and we have recovered three knives used in the murder," Faheem said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
