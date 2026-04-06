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Delhi Court Demands Explanation for Missing CCTV Footage in Biker Death Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 06, 2026 17:16 IST

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A Delhi court is demanding answers from the Delhi Police about missing CCTV footage in the Janakpuri biker death case, raising questions about the alleged illegal detention of a sub-contractor.

Key Points

  • Delhi court issues notice to Delhi Police regarding missing CCTV footage in the Janakpuri biker death case.
  • The case involves the death of Kamal Dhyani, who died after his motorcycle fell into an open sewage pit.
  • Sub-contractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati alleges illegal detention by the Delhi Police, prompting the court's inquiry.
  • The court seeks clarification on the operational status of CCTV cameras at the Janakpuri police station during the relevant period.
  • The investigating officer claims the CCTV camera near the back gate was not operational at the time of the alleged detention.

A court here has issued notice to the Delhi Police seeking clarification on the absence of CCTV footage regarding the alleged illegal detention of an accused sub-contractor in the Janakpuri biker-death case.

The case pertains to the death of Kamal Dhyani, who worked as an assistant manager at the Rohini branch of the HDFC Bank. Dhyani died on the night of February 5 after his motorcycle fell into a 15-foot-deep sewage pit that was allegedly left open during work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board at Janakpuri.

 

Judicial Magistrate Harjot Singh Aujla was hearing the petition filed by sub-contractor Rajesh Kumar Prajapati alleging his illegal detention by the Delhi Police and issued the notice to the station house officer (SHO) and a sub-inspector (SI) of Janakpuri police station, seeking production of Digital Video Recorder (DVR) footage from February 6 to February 8.

In an order dated April 4, the court said, "Opportunity is granted to the concerned SHO to explain as to whether the accused was kept with SI Manoj and if so, produce the relevant CCTV footage."

The court noted that no call data record (CDR) or location tracking documents of the accused had been placed on record and the main case file was also not produced before it.

Court Concerns Regarding Missing Evidence

It further observed that no DVR footage from the back gate of the police station, where the accused was allegedly brought in and was available for the relevant period.

"Issue court notice to SHO concerned to clarify the steps taken to install CCTV camera of the back-gate of the PS Janakpuri and also to reply in writing the location tracking from where the accused was apprehended along with CDR of the accused from 06.02.2026 from 06:00 pm to 08.02.2026 till 10:00 am," the magistrate said.

Responding to the court's queries, the investigating officer (IO) submitted that the CCTV camera installed near the back gate was not operational at the time and, therefore, no footage could be procured.

Taking note of the submissions, the court granted an opportunity to the SHO concerned to clarify whether the accused was brought to the police station by a particular officer and to produce any available CCTV footage.

The accused has claimed that he was illegally detained on February 6, while his arrest was formally shown a day later, raising questions over the circumstances of his custody. It then listed the matter for April 8 for further proceedings.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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