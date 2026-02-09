Delhi biker death: Labourer held for not reporting fall

Informed by a security guard about the fall, the worker called his employer, a subcontractor, but did not alert the police and further pretended to have no knowledge when the victim's family came searching.

IMAGE: People gather near the pit in which a biker fell to death, at Janakpuri in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A labourer has been arrested for allegedly not reporting a biker's fall into a pit in Janakpuri, Delhi, leading to his death.

The labourer allegedly misled the victim's family when they inquired about the accident.

The subcontractor involved in the Delhi Jal Board project was also arrested for failing to inform authorities about the incident.

An FIR has been registered for culpable homicide against the subcontractor and concerned Delhi Jal Board officials.

Local residents held a candle march demanding justice for the biker's death, urging a thorough investigation.

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a labourer for allegedly not informing police or emergency authorities about the 25-year-old biker's fall into a pit in Janakpuri, leading to his death, officials said.

Informed by a security guard about the fall, the worker called his employer, a subcontractor, but did not alert the police and further pretended to have no knowledge when the victim's family came searching, they added.

The subcontractor was also arrested on Saturday for also not reaching out to police.

The victim, Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri and an employee of a private bank, was returning home when he fell into the nearly 15-foot-deep pit on early Friday.

Several local residents of his area took out a candle march in his memory on Sunday and demanded justice for him.

Cops claim labourer 'misled' family

Speaking about the role of the labourer -- identified as Yogesh (23) -- DCP (West) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said he was arrested for allegedly not informing the police or emergency authorities regarding the biker's fall and also for misleading the victim's family when they came inquiring about him.

Yogesh was present at the spot at the time of the accident and was among the first to become aware that a biker had fallen into the pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for a sewer-related project, the DCP said.

"Yogesh had informed the sub-contractor, Rajesh Kumar Prajapati, about the incident during the night, but did not alert the police or any emergency agency. When the victim's family reached the spot later that night, searching for him, Yogesh misled them by claiming he had no knowledge," the DCP said. He subsequently fled the area, according to police.

He was arrested from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, the DCP added.

This comes a day after police arrested the subcontractor, identified as Prajapati (47), for failing to inform authorities despite knowing about the fall, hours before the police were alerted.

He was produced before the duty magistrate, who granted one-day police custody for further investigation.

Police on Saturday said call records showed Yogesh had contacted Prajapati around 12.22 am, following which the sub-contractor reached the site within 15-20 minutes.

However, police were informed about the incident only around 8 am the next morning, by which time the biker had died.

Yogesh had looked into the pit after being alerted by a security guard and had noticed a motorcycle with its headlight on and a human figure inside, police said earlier.

Police said the victim's family searched several hospitals, police stations, different areas, including close to the ditch, through the night, but found no record of any accident case. Using mobile phone location data, the family and police personnel later combed the Janakpuri area before locating the accident site after several hours.

Locals hold candle march

An FIR has been registered at the Janakpuri police station under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the sub-contractor and concerned DJB officials.

Police said Yogesh's role is being examined, and further legal action will follow based on evidence.

Teams are analysing CCTV footage and other technical inputs to establish the sequence of events.

Three DJB officials have been suspended in the case.

Meanwhile, locals from the victim's neighbourhood said police have arrested two men so far, but they must investigate the case properly and arrest every single person behind Dhyani's death.

Several local residents of his area took out a candle march in his memory and demanded justice for him.