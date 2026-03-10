HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Main Contractor Arrested After Motorcyclist's Death in Unsecured Pit

March 10, 2026 10:13 IST

Delhi Police have arrested the main contractor after a motorcyclist tragically died falling into an unsecured sewage pit in Janakpuri, sparking an investigation into negligence.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrest Himanshu Gupta, the main contractor, in connection with the death of a motorcyclist who fell into an unsecured sewage pit in Janakpuri.
  • The 25-year-old victim, Kamal Dhyani, died after his motorcycle fell into the 15-foot-deep pit allegedly left open by the Delhi Jal Board.
  • Gupta was evading arrest and was apprehended in Udaipur, Rajasthan, following a police manhunt.
  • A case was registered, and an investigation is underway to determine responsibility for the unsecured pit.

Delhi Police has arrested the main contractor responsible for digging the pit in west Delhi's Janakpuri, which led to the death of a 25-year-old bank employee last month after his motorcylce fell into it, an official said on Tuesday.

The contractor, Himanshu Gupta, had been evading arrest and was held from Rajasthan's Udaipur after a rigorous manhunt launched by a police team from West district, the official said.

 

The team tracked Gupta down to Udaipur early on Tuesday morning and arrested him. He is being brought to Delhi for further investigation, he added.

Details of the Incident

The case pertains to the death of Kamal Dhyani on the night of February 5 after his motorcycle fell into a 15-foot-deep sewage pit allegedly left open during work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board in Janakpuri.

Police had registered a case in connection with the incident and launched a search for those responsible for leaving the pit unsecured.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
