Saw biker in pit, left without alerting anyone: Sub-contractor held

IMAGE: The mobike of the accident victim being taken out of the pit in Janakpuri, New Delhi, February 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Investigations revealed that the sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati was informed about the accident hours earlier but failed to take any action.

FIRs have been registered against both the Delhi Jal Board and the contractor involved in the Janakpuri accident.

The Delhi government is conducting an inquiry into the incident, promising strict action against any Delhi Jal Board officials found guilty.

The Urban Development Minister assures measures to prevent future negligence and minimize traffic disruption in the affected area.

The Delhi police arrested a sub-contractor in connection with the death of a biker who fell into a pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board in Delhi's Janakpuri, officials said on Saturday.

According to the investigation, a family passing through the area on the intervening night noticed that the victim, Kamal (25), had fallen into the pit. They immediately alerted a security guard deployed at the site and a person living in a tent nearby.

The security guard, employed by Prajapati, informed a junior staff member the same night, stating that a person had fallen into the pit, the police said.

The junior staff member then called Prajapati at around 12.22 am and asked him to reach the spot. Prajapati subsequently arrived at the site and saw a motorcycle and the man inside the pit but he didn't inform anyone and went back home, officials said.

Kamal Dhyani, a resident of Kailashpuri and an employee of a private bank, was returning home when he fell into the nearly 15-feet-deep pit dug for a sewer pipeline rehabilitation project

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Saturday suspended the officials suspected of negligence in connection with the death of a motorcyclist who fell into a pit dug up for construction work by the Delhi Jal Board in west Delhi's Janakpuri area.

After inspecting the site, Delhi urban development minister Ashish Sood said a committee was formed immediately after his visit on Friday morning

"Immediate action was taken under the guidance of the water minister, and after the chief minister's intervention, all officials suspected of negligence have been suspended," Sood said.

The minister further added that FIRs have been registered against both the DJB and the contractor involved.

"If any DJB officials are found guilty during the inquiry, cases will be registered against them as well. Legal action is also being taken against the contractor for negligence, and arrests are being carried out as part of the ongoing police action," he said.

Expressing grief over the loss of a young life, the minister said, "Our pain and sorrow cannot bring the man back, but I assure you that the chief minister is personally monitoring the entire case and ensuring timely updates."

Referring to the traffic disruption in the area, Sood said that the construction work on this key road connecting Vikaspuri and adjoining areas would face delays due to the accident.

"To minimise inconvenience to residents, we are taking necessary steps to ensure smooth movement of traffic on a single carriageway in both directions," he said.

A joint inspection was conducted by officials from the Delhi Police, municipal corporation, Delhi Traffic Police, DJB and the Public Works Department to expedite the restoration of the road.

Sood said the DJB had issued a circular on January 26 directing all departments to ensure compliance with safety norms.

"As the urban development minister, I am also writing to the municipal corporation and other departments. After this incident, we will ensure there are no lapses or negligence is repeated," he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the pit was a part of the ongoing DJB construction work, and had been barricaded, the police added.