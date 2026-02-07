Delhi biker's death: Unbarricaded 15-ft pit left open on busy road

A Delhi man tragically died after falling into an open, unprotected pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board, raising serious questions about safety and leading to a culpable homicide case.

IMAGE: The motorcyclist dies after falling into a pit dug up by the Delhi Jal Board in Delhi's Janakpuri area. Photograph: @Saurabh_MLAgk/X

Key Points A 25-year-old man died after falling into an unprotected 15-foot-deep pit in Janakpuri, Delhi.

The pit was dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and its contractor for a sewer project but lacked barricading, warning signs, or a security guard.

Police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the contractor and DJB officials due to alleged negligence.

The victim, Kamal Dhyani, was returning home on his motorcycle when the accident occurred, resulting in fatal injuries.

The Delhi police said that no barricading, warning signs or security guard were deployed near the 15-feet-deep pit dug on a road in west Delhi's Janakpuri, which claimed the life of a 25-year-old man who fell into it with his motorcycle in the wee hours of Friday.

According to the FIR, the pit had been dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and its contractor on Professor Joginder Singh Marg near the Andhra School. It was left open without any safety arrangements to alert road users.

"There was no barricading, no warning sign or security guard deployed at the site despite the pit being dug in the middle of the road," the FIR said.

The police said a spot inspection conducted after the accident indicated that the authorities concerned were aware of the excavation work but failed to ensure basic safety measures.

"The inspection of the scene clearly suggests that the pit was left open without any protective measures, posing a serious risk to commuters," the FIR said.

Kamal Dhyani, an employee with a private bank in Rohini, was returning home on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday when he fell into the pit dug for a sewer project with his bike, suffering fatal injuries.

He was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on Friday morning, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the contractor and officials of the Delhi Jal Board.