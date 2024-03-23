News
Rediff.com  » News » Kejriwal seeks cop's removal from security for alleged misconduct

Kejriwal seeks cop's removal from security for alleged misconduct

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 23, 2024 13:55 IST
A Delhi court has directed to preserve CCTV camera footage on a plea filed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking the removal of a Delhi Police officer deployed for security in the court for alleged misconduct.

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal at Rouse Avenue court for his ED remand hearing in an alleged Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Application has been filed on behalf of the accused (Kejriwal) stating that the security staff/in-charge responsible for bringing him for production before the court, namely ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) AK Singh, is unnecessarily harsh and mishandled the people around the courtroom," Special Judge Kaveri Baweja noted.

The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday, along with his submissions opposing the Enforcement Directorate's plea for his custody.

The court, however, remanded him in ED custody till March 28 in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

 

It further noted that, according to the plea, while producing co-accused Manish Sisodia in the case, a written complaint was filed against the officer.

Kejriwal sought the court's directions to remove or replace the officer, the order noted.

"Having considered the submissions made, I deem it appropriate to direct that firstly a request letter be sent to the Principal District & Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (CBI) to get preserved the above CCTV footage and to get produced a copy thereof before this court on the next date for the purpose of disposal of the above application," the judge said.

According to sources, on Friday, when Kejriwal was produced before the court, which was jam-packed with lawyers, litigants and security personnel, the ACP allegedly misbehaved with several people while trying to prevent them from entering the court.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
