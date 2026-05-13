Bomb Threat At Jaipur Hospital Demands Rs 40 Crore

A bomb threat at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital, accompanied by a demand for Rs 40 crore, prompted a swift police response and the eventual detention of a suspect in Haryana.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital received a bomb threat with a demand for Rs 40 crore.

Police and security agencies conducted a search operation at the hospital but found no suspicious objects.

The threatening call was traced to Haryana with the help of the cyber team.

The accused caller has been detained by Haryana Police and is being brought to Jaipur for interrogation.

A bomb threat demanding Rs 40 crore triggered panic at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Wednesday, after the caller warned of blowing up the premises if the money is not paid, police said.

Extensive Search Operation At Jaipur Hospital

However, no suspicious object was found during a search operation carried out by police and security agencies at the hospital premises, they said.

The threat message was received at the state Police Control Room early in the morning, following which police teams rushed to the hospital and launched a search operation that continued for nearly two to three hours.

Accused Traced And Detained In Haryana

With the help of the cyber team, the accused caller was traced to Haryana. Jaipur Police contacted Haryana Police and got the man detained, the official said.

The accused is being brought to Jaipur for further interrogation, they added.