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Bomb Threat At Jaipur Hospital Demands Rs 40 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 14:39 IST

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A bomb threat at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital, accompanied by a demand for Rs 40 crore, prompted a swift police response and the eventual detention of a suspect in Haryana.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital received a bomb threat with a demand for Rs 40 crore.
  • Police and security agencies conducted a search operation at the hospital but found no suspicious objects.
  • The threatening call was traced to Haryana with the help of the cyber team.
  • The accused caller has been detained by Haryana Police and is being brought to Jaipur for interrogation.

A bomb threat demanding Rs 40 crore triggered panic at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital on Wednesday, after the caller warned of blowing up the premises if the money is not paid, police said.

Extensive Search Operation At Jaipur Hospital

However, no suspicious object was found during a search operation carried out by police and security agencies at the hospital premises, they said.

 

The threat message was received at the state Police Control Room early in the morning, following which police teams rushed to the hospital and launched a search operation that continued for nearly two to three hours.

Accused Traced And Detained In Haryana

With the help of the cyber team, the accused caller was traced to Haryana. Jaipur Police contacted Haryana Police and got the man detained, the official said.

The accused is being brought to Jaipur for further interrogation, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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