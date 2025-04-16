HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Man detained for threatening bomb blasts in Mumbai

Man detained for threatening bomb blasts in Mumbai

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
April 16, 2025 11:19 IST

The Mumbai Police have received a call wherein a person claimed there would be bomb blasts in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Mumbai Police with sniffer dogs check the luggage of the passengers at the CSTM railway station ahead of Republic Day. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused, identified as Suraj Jadhav (37), who allegedly made the threat call under the influence of alcohol, has been detained, a senior police official said.

The city police's main control room received the call on Tuesday afternoon wherein the person claimed there will be bomb blasts in the metropolis, he said.

 

The police launched an investigation and traced the caller to Borivali area here.

Jadhav, resident of Borivali, made the threat call in an inebriated state, the official said.

It further came to light that Jadhav made similar fake calls in the past also and three cases were already registered against him at various police stations here (Borivali, Vakola and BKC) on charges of criminal intimidation involving severe threats, the official said.

After the latest threat call, the Azad Maidan police in south Mumbai on Tuesday lodged a case against him under relevant provisions, he said, adding further investigation was on.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
