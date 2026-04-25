Delhi Metro Station Security Scare After Bomb Threat

A bomb threat at Delhi's Rohini Sector 18 metro station prompted a security response, but authorities found no explosives and detained a suspect.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A bomb threat call triggered a security scare at Rohini Sector 18 metro station in Delhi.

Bomb Disposal Squad and Bomb Detection Team conducted a thorough search of the metro station.

Nothing suspicious was found during the security check.

Police detained a person suspected of making the hoax bomb threat call.

Preliminary inquiry suggests the suspect is mentally unsound.

A bomb threat call at the Rohini Sector 18 metro station triggered a security scare on Saturday evening, but nothing suspicious was found during a thorough check, police said.

Security Response To Delhi Metro Bomb Threat

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at around 5.30 pm regarding a suspected bomb at the metro station. Following the alert, Bomb Disposal Squad and Bomb Detection Team personnel, along with Central Industrial Security Force staff, rushed to the spot and conducted a comprehensive search of the premises.

"Nothing suspicious was found during the checking," a police officer said.

Investigation And Suspect Apprehension

During the course of investigation, police detained a person on the suspicion of making the hoax call. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the person is mentally unsound, according to the officer.

The situation was brought under control promptly, and normal operations at the metro station continued without disruption, police said.