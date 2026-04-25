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Delhi Metro Station Security Scare After Bomb Threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 19:04 IST

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A bomb threat at Delhi's Rohini Sector 18 metro station prompted a security response, but authorities found no explosives and detained a suspect.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A bomb threat call triggered a security scare at Rohini Sector 18 metro station in Delhi.
  • Bomb Disposal Squad and Bomb Detection Team conducted a thorough search of the metro station.
  • Nothing suspicious was found during the security check.
  • Police detained a person suspected of making the hoax bomb threat call.
  • Preliminary inquiry suggests the suspect is mentally unsound.

A bomb threat call at the Rohini Sector 18 metro station triggered a security scare on Saturday evening, but nothing suspicious was found during a thorough check, police said.

Security Response To Delhi Metro Bomb Threat

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at around 5.30 pm regarding a suspected bomb at the metro station. Following the alert, Bomb Disposal Squad and Bomb Detection Team personnel, along with Central Industrial Security Force staff, rushed to the spot and conducted a comprehensive search of the premises.

 

"Nothing suspicious was found during the checking," a police officer said.

Investigation And Suspect Apprehension

During the course of investigation, police detained a person on the suspicion of making the hoax call. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the person is mentally unsound, according to the officer.

The situation was brought under control promptly, and normal operations at the metro station continued without disruption, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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