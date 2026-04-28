HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mumbai Railway Stations Targeted In Bomb Threat: What Happened?

Mumbai Railway Stations Targeted In Bomb Threat: What Happened?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 18:55 IST

x

Mumbai police are investigating a bomb threat targeting railway stations and an Army office, where a caller demanded ₹5 crore, but the threat was later declared a hoax.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man threatened to bomb an Army office and Mumbai railway stations.
  • The caller demanded ₹5 crore to prevent the bombings.
  • Mumbai GRP and ATS were alerted and began tracking the mobile number.
  • The threat was declared a hoax after searches found no suspicious objects.

A man called up the main control room of the Mumbai Railway Police early Tuesday and threatened to blow up an Army office and some railway stations if he is not paid Rs 5 crore, officials said.

Mumbai Railway Stations Bomb Threat Deemed Hoax

The call was declared a hoax after no suspicious object was found during checking at prominent railway stations in Mumbai.

 

It is not clear which Army office and railway stations the caller threatened to target, the official added.

Details of the Bomb Threat Call

The caller, who identified himself as Irfan, made a WhatsApp call to the Mumbai GRP main control room at 3:05 AM. He demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to blow up an Army office and railway stations if his demand is not met, the official said.

Police Investigation Underway

The GRP started tracking the mobile number, while the ATS was also alerted.

The Railway Police office main control room is located at Wadibunder, which falls under the Dongri police station. The process to register a case is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bomb hoax at 3 Mumbai rly stations, Amitabh's home
Bomb hoax at 3 Mumbai rly stations, Amitabh's home
BSE receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax
BSE receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax
SpiceJet bomb hoax: Man wanted friends to stay longer with lovers
SpiceJet bomb hoax: Man wanted friends to stay longer with lovers
Delhi Metro Station Security Scare After Bomb Threat
Delhi Metro Station Security Scare After Bomb Threat
Man detained for threatening bomb blasts in Mumbai
Man detained for threatening bomb blasts in Mumbai

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 2

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 3

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

VIDEOS

UNGA President Annalena Baerbock meets EAM S Jaishankar3:21

UNGA President Annalena Baerbock meets EAM S Jaishankar

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's First Public Appearance After Baby News0:31

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's First Public Appearance After...

Virat Kohli inaugurates childhood coach RajKumar Sharma's new academy4:02

Virat Kohli inaugurates childhood coach RajKumar Sharma's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO