Mumbai Railway Stations Targeted In Bomb Threat: What Happened?

Mumbai police are investigating a bomb threat targeting railway stations and an Army office, where a caller demanded ₹5 crore, but the threat was later declared a hoax.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man threatened to bomb an Army office and Mumbai railway stations.

The caller demanded ₹5 crore to prevent the bombings.

Mumbai GRP and ATS were alerted and began tracking the mobile number.

The threat was declared a hoax after searches found no suspicious objects.

A man called up the main control room of the Mumbai Railway Police early Tuesday and threatened to blow up an Army office and some railway stations if he is not paid Rs 5 crore, officials said.

Mumbai Railway Stations Bomb Threat Deemed Hoax

The call was declared a hoax after no suspicious object was found during checking at prominent railway stations in Mumbai.

It is not clear which Army office and railway stations the caller threatened to target, the official added.

Details of the Bomb Threat Call

The caller, who identified himself as Irfan, made a WhatsApp call to the Mumbai GRP main control room at 3:05 AM. He demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to blow up an Army office and railway stations if his demand is not met, the official said.

Police Investigation Underway

The GRP started tracking the mobile number, while the ATS was also alerted.

The Railway Police office main control room is located at Wadibunder, which falls under the Dongri police station. The process to register a case is underway.