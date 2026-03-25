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Hoax Bomb Threat Disrupts Court Proceedings in Sriganganagar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 25, 2026 12:48 IST

A bomb threat at the Sriganganagar court complex in Rajasthan caused a temporary shutdown and evacuation before being declared a hoax, prompting a police investigation to find the sender.

Key Points

  • A bomb threat was made against the district and sessions court in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, leading to an immediate evacuation.
  • The threat was delivered via a letter posted from Kolkata, prompting a high-alert response from local authorities and security agencies.
  • A bomb disposal squad and dog squad from Bikaner conducted a thorough search of the court complex.
  • The threat was determined to be a hoax, and court proceedings have since resumed.
  • Police are working with the cyber cell and postal department to identify the sender of the threatening letter.

A bomb threat to the district and sessions court complex in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar triggered panic on Wednesday, prompting authorities to evacuate the premises and launch a search operation, officials said.

The threat later turned out to be a hoax after a bomb disposal team conducted a thorough inspection and declared the premises safe. Following this, court proceedings resumed, they added.

 

According to police, the threat was received through a letter sent by post from Kolkata, using an incorrect address, which put the district administration and security agencies on high alert.

Investigation and Response

Superintendent of Police Hari Shankar said, "We received a threat letter regarding a possible bomb attack on the court premises. As a precautionary measure, the entire premise was evacuated, and a detailed search was carried out."

A bomb disposal squad from Bikaner, along with a dog squad, conducted an intensive inspection of the complex, including courtrooms, chambers and offices of judicial officers.

Efforts are underway to identify the sender, with the help of the cyber cell and the postal department, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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