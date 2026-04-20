Police Seize Property Of Alleged Drug Peddler In Shopian

In Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, police have seized property worth Rs 10 lakh from an alleged drug peddler, intensifying efforts to combat narcotics trafficking in the region.

Key Points Shopian police attached property worth Rs 10 lakh belonging to alleged drug peddler Showkat Ahmad Dar.

The seized property was reportedly acquired through illegal drug trade proceeds.

The action is part of a larger crackdown on narcotics-related activities in the region.

The property attachment is linked to FIR No 76/2025 at Police Station Zainapora.

An alleged drug peddler's property worth Rs 10 lakh was attached by the police in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Details Of The Property Seizure

As part of a crackdown on narcotics-related activities, police in Shopian have attached an immovable property valued at Rs 10 lakh belonging to Showkat Ahmad Dar, a resident of Dachoo Zainapora," a police spokesman said on Monday.

The property was identified as having been acquired through proceeds generated from the illegal trade of drugs and narcotics, he said.

Accordingly, the said property has been attached in connection with FIR No 76/2025 of Police Station Zainapora," he said.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, drug trafficking can attract severe penalties, including lengthy prison sentences and asset forfeiture. The investigation will likely focus on tracing the source of the drugs and identifying other individuals involved in the network. Jammu and Kashmir has been actively working to curb drug-related activities in recent years.