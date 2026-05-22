J-K Authorities Demolish Property Of Alleged Drug Peddler In Udhampur

In a crackdown on narcotics, authorities in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, demolished an alleged illegal commercial property belonging to an alleged drug peddler.

Key Points Authorities in Udhampur demolished an alleged illegal commercial property linked to drug peddling.

The demolished shops were allegedly built on government land near the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

The property belonged to Trilochan Dutt, allegedly involved in multiple drug smuggling cases.

The demolition was a joint effort by the district administration and Udhampur police.

Authorities aim to send a clear message against drug peddlers profiting from illegal activities.

Police and civil administration said they demolished an alleged "illegal" commercial property of an drug peddler in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district as part of an ongoing crackdown against narcotics trafficking, officials said.

The drive targeted shops allegedly built on government land near Dewal bridge along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Samroli area.

Drug Peddler's Alleged Encroachment

Officials said the properties belonged to Trilochan Dutt who has allegedly been involved in multiple drug smuggling cases and has encroached upon state land to construct the commercial structures.

The demolition was carried out jointly by the district administration and Udhampur police following an eviction order issued by the revenue authorities, officials said.

Authorities Send Strong Message

Taking to reporters, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Chenani DSP Sukhvir Singh said the property, estimated to be worth around Rs 10 lakh belonged to a person repeatedly named in drug-peddling activities.

"We have received information against him on several occasions regarding his involvement in drug peddling. Through today's action, we want to send a clear message that no drug peddler will be allowed to enjoy property acquired or developed through illegal activities," Singh said.

Ongoing Crackdown on Illegal Assets

He said police and civil authorities are identifying and proceeding against illegal assets linked to drug traffickers. Properties found to be unlawfully built on state land are being removed under relevant provisions of the Land Revenue Act, while other assets are being attached under applicable legal provisions, he added.

According to the officer, an FIR had earlier been registered against Dutt at Chenani police station on the basis of reports regarding his alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

The officer said the civil administration, acting through the tehsildar, had recently ordered the eviction of the encroached property, following which the joint demolition drive was undertaken.

The action forms part of the administration's broader campaign against drug trafficking and illegal encroachments in the district, officials added.