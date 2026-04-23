Jammu Authorities Demolish Homes Of Alleged Drug Peddlers

In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Jammu authorities demolished three houses allegedly belonging to drug peddlers, targeting illegally constructed properties.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jammu administration demolishes three houses belonging to alleged drug peddlers.

The demolitions target structures allegedly built using proceeds from drug trafficking.

The drive is part of an ongoing campaign against drug peddlers in the Jammu region.

Authorities aim to curb drug-related activities harming society and youth.

The administration on Thursday demolished three houses belonging to alleged drug peddlers here, officials said.

Crackdown on Illegal Drug Trade in Jammu

Amid heavy deployment of police and CRPF personnel, the authorities demolished structures allegedly built using proceeds from drug trafficking in the Rajiv Nagar area.

A senior official said the demolition drive is part of an ongoing campaign against notorious drug peddlers in the region.

Authorities Target Drug Networks and Assets

"We conducted a similar drive here two to three months ago. Some more drug peddlers have since been identified, and they are currently absconding. The illegal structures constructed from money earned through the drug trade are being demolished today. Three structures are being razed," the official told reporters here.

"Drug-related activities are harming our society and ruining our children. We want to engage our youth in sports and positive activities. This effort is part of our contribution towards the nation's progress and development," he said.

Continued Action Against Drug Trafficking

Officials reiterated that the administration will continue its action against drug networks and their assets in the region.

Drug trafficking is a significant concern in Jammu and Kashmir, with authorities actively working to dismantle drug networks. Such demolition drives are part of a broader strategy to combat drug-related crime and deter future illegal activities. The destruction of illegally obtained assets aims to disrupt the financial incentives that fuel the drug trade.