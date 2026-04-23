Jammu Authorities Demolish Homes Of Alleged Drug Peddlers

In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Jammu authorities demolished three houses allegedly belonging to drug peddlers, targeting illegally constructed properties.
Key Points
- Jammu administration demolishes three houses belonging to alleged drug peddlers.
- The demolitions target structures allegedly built using proceeds from drug trafficking.
- The drive is part of an ongoing campaign against drug peddlers in the Jammu region.
- Authorities aim to curb drug-related activities harming society and youth.
The administration on Thursday demolished three houses belonging to alleged drug peddlers here, officials said.
Crackdown on Illegal Drug Trade in Jammu
Amid heavy deployment of police and CRPF personnel, the authorities demolished structures allegedly built using proceeds from drug trafficking in the Rajiv Nagar area.
A senior official said the demolition drive is part of an ongoing campaign against notorious drug peddlers in the region.
Authorities Target Drug Networks and Assets
"We conducted a similar drive here two to three months ago. Some more drug peddlers have since been identified, and they are currently absconding. The illegal structures constructed from money earned through the drug trade are being demolished today. Three structures are being razed," the official told reporters here.
"Drug-related activities are harming our society and ruining our children. We want to engage our youth in sports and positive activities. This effort is part of our contribution towards the nation's progress and development," he said.
Continued Action Against Drug Trafficking
Officials reiterated that the administration will continue its action against drug networks and their assets in the region.