Srinagar Authorities Demolish Illegal Property Linked To Drug Peddler

In Srinagar, authorities demolished an illegal property worth Rupees 1.5 crore linked to a wanted drug peddler, intensifying the crackdown on drug trafficking under 'Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan'.

Key Points An illegal property worth Rupees 1.5 crore, linked to a wanted drug peddler, was demolished in Srinagar.

The two-storey structure was constructed on state land in Haka Bazar, Lal Bazar.

The demolition is part of the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan', targeting drug trafficking.

The property was allegedly linked to Arshid Ahmed Sheikh, involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act.

The operation was conducted peacefully with the presence of the Executive Magistrate and Srinagar Municipal Corporation officials.

An illegal property, worth Rupees 1.5 crore, allegedly linked to a wanted drug peddler, was demolished in Srinagar on Wednesday, police said.

Illegal Structure Demolished In Lal Bazar

Police demolished an illegal two-storey structure along with an adjoining room and washroom constructed on state land at Haka Bazar, Lal Bazar here, a police spokesman said.

He said the demolition is part of the police's ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking and narcotics-related activities under the 'Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan'.

Drug Peddler Linked To Illegal Property

The demolished property, spread over approximately nine marlas (approximately 2450.25 sq ft) and valued around Rs 1.5 Crore, was allegedly linked to a wanted drug peddler Arshid Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Haka Bazar, Lal Bazar , who is involved in multiple cases under the NDPS Act, the spokesman said.

Operation Conducted Peacefully

The demolition drive was carried out in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, Khanyar, and officials of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, he said.

The spokesman said the action taken in accordance with law as part of the sustained efforts to dismantle infrastructure and financial networks allegedly created through the narcotics trade.

The operation was conducted peacefully under strict supervision, he added.