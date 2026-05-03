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Udhampur Police Seize Drug Peddler's Assets

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 03, 2026 17:13 IST

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Udhampur Police have seized property worth Rs 40 lakh from an alleged drug peddler, Rafiq Ahmed, under the NDPS Act, as part of a crackdown on narcotics trade.

Key Points

  • Udhampur Police attached property worth Rs 40 lakh belonging to an alleged drug peddler.
  • The property belongs to Rafiq Ahmed, a resident of Haji Basti in Sainik Colony.
  • The action was taken under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • Police investigation revealed the accused acquired the house from illicit narcotics trade proceeds.

Udhampur Police has attached an immovable property worth Rs 40 lakh belonging to an alleged drug peddler here, officials said on Sunday.

Drug Peddler's Assets Frozen

The property belongs to Rafiq Ahmed, son of Abdul Karim, a resident of Haji Basti in the Sainik Colony area of Jammu district.

 

The action was taken on Saturday in connection with a case registered at Rehambal police station in Udhampur under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During the investigation, police found that the accused had acquired a residential house from the proceeds of illicit narcotics trade, officials said.

Accordingly, the property was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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